New Certification Scheme Unlocks $200M Market For Kiwi Cosmetics In China

Hon Todd McClay

Minister for Trade and Investment

Hon Scott Simpson

Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Scott Simpson have welcomed a new certification scheme, announced by the Prime Minister in Shanghai today, that unlocks access to China’s $200 million cosmetics and skincare market — a move that will drive stronger returns for New Zealand exporters and boost the economy.

“This is a smart, practical step that removes a long-standing trade barrier and opens up valuable new channels for our exporters,” McClay says.

“It means more high-quality, innovative New Zealand products on shelves in China - not just online, but in stores across one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer markets.”

The scheme, developed with International Accreditation New Zealand (IANZ) and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), provides exporters with a Government-issued Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certificate that meets Chinese regulatory requirements.

“This certification allows Kiwi-made cosmetics to be sold through traditional retail channels in China, significantly expanding market reach beyond cross-border e-commerce and supporting our goal of doubling exports by value in 10 years,” Mr McClay says.

Minister Simpson says the scheme is a strong example of the Government’s commitment to backing New Zealand businesses and removing barriers to growth.

“With global demand for health and beauty products rising, this gives our exporters the confidence to grow and compete in China; quickly, credibly, and at scale,” Mr Simpson says.

“It’s another example of how we’re cutting red tape and aligning our standards with key trading partners to give Kiwi firms the certainty they need to succeed.”

How it works:

Exporters complete an independent GMP assessment with IANZ.

If successful, MBIE confirms compliance with a certificate signed on behalf of the Government.

New Zealand’s ban on animal testing for cosmetics remains in place, giving Chinese consumers assurance that Kiwi products are high-quality, safe, sustainable, and ethically produced.

