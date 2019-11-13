Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

EQC’s important year of reflection

Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 11:18 am
Press Release: Earthquake Commission

13 November 2019

The Earthquake Commission’s Annual Report 2018-19 has been tabled in Parliament today. The Annual Report summarises progress being made on EQC’s mission “to reduce the impact on people and property when natural disasters occur.”

The Report says settling outstanding claims from the 2010-2011 Canterbury earthquake sequence remains EQC’s top priority. Over the year, 84 per cent of remaining 2010-2011 claims were resolved against a target of 98 per cent (leaving 556 claims).

Total ongoing Canterbury claims fell to 2588 from 4800 (30 June to 30 June), a period when around 6600 claims were reopened and around 8200 reopened claims were resolved. Improvements were made to the timeliness and quality of claim resolution, and to the quality of customer communication.

The Annual Report also includes a formal apology to EQC’s customers and the wider Canterbury community. This is not the first time EQC has apologised for its shortcomings in managing the aftermath of the Canterbury earthquake sequence. But EQC Board Chair said the release of this report was a further opportunity for the organisation to demonstrate that it was determined to do better for both the Canterbury community and all of New Zealand in future. EQC Board Chair Sir Michael Cullen said changes were being made in the organisation to be better prepared for future events.

Milestones during the year included:

• The appointment of Board Chair Sir Michael Cullen, and two new Commissioners

• The implementation of all but one of the recommendations of the April 2018 report of the Independent Ministerial Advisor (the other implemented in 2019/20)

• Implementing four changes to the Earthquake Commission Act 1993, including an increase in the cap for residential building cover to $150,000 + GST; and an extension in the potential timeframe for lodging claims from 3 months to two years

• Developing a Resilience Strategy for Natural Hazard Risk Reduction, providing direction to EQC’s research programme, loss modelling, public education and work with other hazard management agencies.

• Negotiating $6.2 billion in reinsurance to help protect New Zealand against the impact of a significant event in future – up from $5.5 billion the year before

• Providing constructive support to the Public Inquiry, formed in November 2018 to report on how EQC can learn from the lessons of Canterbury and improve its readiness for future events.

• Delivering a wellbeing programme for staff

Over the year, two natural disaster events occurred that resulted in more than 800 claims, with over 99% closed out, with an average settlement period of 26 days.

The EQC annual report will be available on our website www.eqc.govt.nz.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Earthquake Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 