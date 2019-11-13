MPs delivered copies of Frédéric Bastiat’s “The Law”
Wednesday, 13 November 2019, 2:23 pm
13 NOVEMBER 2019
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union has today delivered copies of Frédéric
Bastiat’s 1950 classic The Law to every Member of
Parliament.
New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Two months ago, we
gifted every MP a copy of Henry Hazlitt’s Economics in
One Lesson. Now, financial supporters of the
Taxpayers’ Union have sponsored the delivery of
another 120 books. This time, it is The Law by
Frédéric Bastiat.”
Bastiat argues: “Life,
liberty, and property do not exist because men have made
laws. On the contrary, it was the fact that life, liberty,
and property existed beforehand that caused men to make laws
in the first place.”
Mr Houlbrooke says, “Bastiat
details how the law is easily perverted to seed insidious
tendencies of protectionism, unjust taxation, and corporate
welfare, which ultimately erode our liberty and
prosperity.”
“As the guardians of our liberty and
prosperity, we hope MPs and their staff enjoy The Law
and use it as a reference as they consider the potential
consequences of the policies put before the House.”
In
the long term, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
aims to extend its educational activities beyond
Parliament, into local councils, and eventually
schools.
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
