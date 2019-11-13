MPs delivered copies of Frédéric Bastiat’s “The Law”

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union has today delivered copies of Frédéric Bastiat’s 1950 classic The Law to every Member of Parliament.

New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Two months ago, we gifted every MP a copy of Henry Hazlitt’s Economics in One Lesson. Now, financial supporters of the Taxpayers’ Union have sponsored the delivery of another 120 books. This time, it is The Law by Frédéric Bastiat.”

Bastiat argues: “Life, liberty, and property do not exist because men have made laws. On the contrary, it was the fact that life, liberty, and property existed beforehand that caused men to make laws in the first place.”

Mr Houlbrooke says, “Bastiat details how the law is easily perverted to seed insidious tendencies of protectionism, unjust taxation, and corporate welfare, which ultimately erode our liberty and prosperity.”

“As the guardians of our liberty and prosperity, we hope MPs and their staff enjoy The Law and use it as a reference as they consider the potential consequences of the policies put before the House.”

In the long term, the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union aims to extend its educational activities beyond Parliament, into local councils, and eventually schools.

