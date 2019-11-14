Council Chief Executive welcomes review findings

Media Release Thursday 14 November, 2019

New Chief Executive Dawn Baxendale says Christchurch City Council has moved swiftly to address concerns raised by the Chief Ombudsman about the organisation’s official information practices.

The Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier reviewed the Council’s Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) compliance and practices between October 2018 and July 2019.

His review found that while there are areas of good practices, some do not support openness and transparency.

Based on his findings, the Council has put in place a 39-step improvement plan that will ensure better practices.

Read more at Newsline, including the Chief Ombudsman’s full report and Council’s improvement plan.

