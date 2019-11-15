SkyCity union members striking this weekend
Friday, 15 November 2019, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Unite Union
SkyCity union members striking this weekend after 50 workers
fall ill due to smoke inhalation.
SEA-Unite SkyCity
workers are expected to strike this weekend after 50 called
in sick with symptoms linked to smoke inhalation from the
convention centre fire.
“50 of our members have been
ill as a direct result of inhaling smoke from the fire on
October 22” said SEA-Unite union organiser Joe Carolan.
“In the last few days air quality specialist have
conformed that those exposed to the plume inhaled more than
three years worth of cancer-causing chemicals in a single
day. Our members, and customers, were kept inside the casino
complex with the air conditioning sucking in the smoke and
recirculating it for hours.”
“SkyCity has been trying
to say it was safe and there was little risk. Now we
know.”
Striking workers will be picketing at 7pm outside
the SkyCity entrance on Federal St
today.
ends
