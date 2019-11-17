Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Trumpian Inspired Rhetoric From Anti-Trans Group

Sunday, 17 November 2019, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Agender New Zealand

US Trumpian Inspired Rhetoric From Anti-Trans Group Not a Good Fit with Nz Society

Trans-rights support groups around the country have been dismayed by recent divisive and repellent comments by Stand Up For Women (SUFW), a group calling itself feminist but almost exclusively fixated on denying trans people, especially trans women, their rights.

SUFW want women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, women refuges, and women prisons, to be denied to trans women to ensure the safety of vulnerable girls and women from marauding men masquerading as women. This morning on TV3’s “The Nation” SUFW spokesperson Megan Murphy argued that “sex is immutable; men are men, women are women, and women need to be protected from trans women with their penis out” in their spaces.

Tracee Nelley, President of Agender NZ, a trans support group, deplores this type of hateful profiling. She said,

We regard this as typical "bogeyman type" scaremongering. We are not aware of any recorded instance of a trans woman harassing anyone in a toilet or changing room. This is homophobic-type slur and ignores the fact that harassment of women is by cis men, not trans women.”

Nelley added,

If anyone, whether cis man, cis women, trans women, is harassing someone in a toilet or changing room surely the answer is to call the police and get the person responsible arrested, not ban an entire tiny vulnerable minority of society from using those spaces.”

Nelley noted that, the issue of "safe spaces" was raised during the 1986 Homosexual Law Reform Bill debate, with homophobes spreading fear that gay men would invade "safe spaces" such as toilets, schools, scouting organisations, etc., to prey on children.

It was rubbish then, it is still rubbish and New Zealand society has moved well beyond the Trumpian inspired rhetoric that Ms Murphy has brought from North America and espoused on The Nation today” Nelley said.

Nelley also noted that the views of SUFW are not a good fit with her members experience in New Zealand. She said,

“My reading of current social media is that the views of Ms Murphy and SUFW generally are not getting much traction in our society where we have a broad and inclusive view of human gender identity and expression. It’s noteworthy that a diverse group of New Zealanders on The Nation panel immediately following the interview with Ms Murphy, unanimously rejected her views.”

Nelley also condemned the SUFW focus on a strictly biological binary view of the human condition. She said,

Human sexual biology is more diverse than a simple binary male and female. There are many ways in which genes, sex hormones and their receptors, and embryonic development interact to provide a surprising multiplicity of intersex conditions that span the gap between "female" and "male". Throw in gender identity and sexual orientation and there is a rich diversity in the human condition that should be celebrated not demonised.”

In fact, it could be argued that the SUFW dogma of sex binarism is at odds with the real world of human diversity. It also reduces women to their genitalia - something feminism has struggled against for decades.

Nelley observed that,

“Over the last thirty-three years since the 1986 Homosexual Law Reform Bill, the election of transgender MP Georgina Beyer to Parliament in 1999, and the Marriage Equality Act in 2013, New Zealand has increasingly celebrated sexual and gender diversity, moving beyond the fear mongering and divisive comments espoused by SUFW. SUFW’s views are repellent and do not sit well with the vast fair-minded majority of New Zealanders.”


End statement.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Agender New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 