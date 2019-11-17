Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tim Costley National’s new candidate in Otaki

Sunday, 17 November 2019, 5:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Tim Costley National’s new candidate in Otaki

Local party members have selected Tim Costley as National’s candidate in Ōtaki for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Costley is replacing retiring MP Nathan Guy, who is standing down after five terms.

“I’m honoured to be chosen as National’s candidate in Ōtaki and would like to thank the Party delegates for their support,” Mr Costley says.

“Nathan Guy has been a strong advocate for the Ōtaki electorate since he won the seat in 2008. I look forward to following his lead and working hard to represent the people of Ōtaki.

“The Ōtaki electorate is a real snapshot of provincial New Zealand spanning from Paraparaumu in the South, to Foxton in the North. We have some critical challenges here, but we also have some great opportunities.

“Ōtaki has benefited greatly from the previous National Government’s focus on investing in infrastructure. The current Coalition Government has cancelled the Horowhenua Expressway from Ōtaki to north of Levin, a project committed to by the previous Government.

“Getting this critical roading infrastructure completed will be a priority of mine.

“People here know the value of hard work and expect their government to spend their tax dollars wisely, in a way that achieves things. I will be working hard to be Ōtaki’s next National MP.

“Labour and its coalition partners have talked a big game and promised the world. Right now Ōtaki, and the rest of New Zealand, need a National Government that knows how to get things done.

“National Leader Simon Bridges leads a team that is focused on the issues affecting New Zealanders and is ready to hit the ground running. They know how to run the economy to ensure it is thriving and meeting the needs of all New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning Ōtaki’s trust, to ensure there’s a National Government in 2020.”


Biographical Notes: Tim Costley

Timothy (Tim) Costley is currently the Wing Commander overseeing operational airworthiness at Ohakea.

He has a Master’s degree in International Defence and Security, a Bachelor’s Degree in mathematical Physics and a Diploma in Business.

Tim joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force as a pilot in 2001. He flew Iroquois and NH90 helicopters, including operational service flying in the Solomon Islands and East Timor. Tim also completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan and numerous rescue missions in New Zealand and humanitarian missions in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Tim has held a variety of leadership roles within the RNZAF, including Second-in-Command of pilot training and Command of the NH90 helicopters both in New Zealand and overseas.

In 2014 Tim was seconded to HRH the Duke of Cambridge as an Equerry – an officer of the British royal household who assists members of the royal family.

Tim is the founder of The Missing Wingman Trust, the first charity of its kind in New Zealand. The Missing Wingman Trust supports Air Force families when someone is killed, wounded, injured or becomes ill, whether in New Zealand or overseas. Tim serves on the trust board, and also chairs the local school Board of Trustees.

Tim is married to Emma and they have three school-aged daughters. If Tim ever has free time, he enjoys long-distance running and music.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Hope For Nature: A New Deal For The Commons

Joseph Cederwall on The Dig: The disruption and destruction of the interconnected biodiversity of Earth is the most serious challenge humanity has ever faced. This is an ecosystem emergency on an extinction scale. It is also a serious threat to the inherent rights of the diversity of non-human life, ecosystems and human Cultures on Earth to exist and thrive. The current global paradigm is devastating life everywhere by disrupting vital “ecosystem services” like the food, water, and climate regulation systems that both humanity and biodiversity depend on in an interconnected balance. It is increasingly clear that the primary driver of this crisis is the limiting and infectious worldview around land and resource use so central to the global capitalist system. To fully understand the biodiversity crisis and explore what comes next, it is necessary to address this mind-virus at the heart of our modern civilisation – the dominion worldview. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

'Culturally Arranged Visitors Visa': Fix For Marriage Visa Issue

Earlier this year Immigration New Zealand issued guidance to front line Immigration staff that made it significantly harder for people to get visas to visit their partner. That guidance no longer applies with today’s announcement. More>>

ALSO:

Conflict Of Interest For Key Member: Budget Data Breach Investigation Shut Down

State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today terminated the investigation into how Budget-sensitive material was accessed at the Treasury and appointed a new inquirer. More>>

RNZ Report: Mysterious Foundation Loaning NZ First Money

A mysterious foundation that loans money to New Zealand First is under scrutiny, with a university law professor saying although it's lawful, it fails to provide the transparency voters need in a democracy. More>>

Justice: Criminal Cases Review Commission Established

“We’ve seen how our justice system can very occasionally get things spectacularly wrong, even with rights of appeals, and there needs to be a chance for the innocent on the right grounds to seek a final review of their case...” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 