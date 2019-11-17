Tim Costley National’s new candidate in Otaki

Tim Costley National’s new candidate in Otaki



Local party members have selected Tim Costley as National’s candidate in Ōtaki for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Costley is replacing retiring MP Nathan Guy, who is standing down after five terms.

“I’m honoured to be chosen as National’s candidate in Ōtaki and would like to thank the Party delegates for their support,” Mr Costley says.

“Nathan Guy has been a strong advocate for the Ōtaki electorate since he won the seat in 2008. I look forward to following his lead and working hard to represent the people of Ōtaki.

“The Ōtaki electorate is a real snapshot of provincial New Zealand spanning from Paraparaumu in the South, to Foxton in the North. We have some critical challenges here, but we also have some great opportunities.

“Ōtaki has benefited greatly from the previous National Government’s focus on investing in infrastructure. The current Coalition Government has cancelled the Horowhenua Expressway from Ōtaki to north of Levin, a project committed to by the previous Government.

“Getting this critical roading infrastructure completed will be a priority of mine.

“People here know the value of hard work and expect their government to spend their tax dollars wisely, in a way that achieves things. I will be working hard to be Ōtaki’s next National MP.

“Labour and its coalition partners have talked a big game and promised the world. Right now Ōtaki, and the rest of New Zealand, need a National Government that knows how to get things done.

“National Leader Simon Bridges leads a team that is focused on the issues affecting New Zealanders and is ready to hit the ground running. They know how to run the economy to ensure it is thriving and meeting the needs of all New Zealanders.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the campaign trail and earning Ōtaki’s trust, to ensure there’s a National Government in 2020.”



Biographical Notes: Tim Costley

Timothy (Tim) Costley is currently the Wing Commander overseeing operational airworthiness at Ohakea.

He has a Master’s degree in International Defence and Security, a Bachelor’s Degree in mathematical Physics and a Diploma in Business.

Tim joined the Royal New Zealand Air Force as a pilot in 2001. He flew Iroquois and NH90 helicopters, including operational service flying in the Solomon Islands and East Timor. Tim also completed a tour of duty in Afghanistan and numerous rescue missions in New Zealand and humanitarian missions in Fiji and Papua New Guinea.

Tim has held a variety of leadership roles within the RNZAF, including Second-in-Command of pilot training and Command of the NH90 helicopters both in New Zealand and overseas.

In 2014 Tim was seconded to HRH the Duke of Cambridge as an Equerry – an officer of the British royal household who assists members of the royal family.

Tim is the founder of The Missing Wingman Trust, the first charity of its kind in New Zealand. The Missing Wingman Trust supports Air Force families when someone is killed, wounded, injured or becomes ill, whether in New Zealand or overseas. Tim serves on the trust board, and also chairs the local school Board of Trustees.

Tim is married to Emma and they have three school-aged daughters. If Tim ever has free time, he enjoys long-distance running and music.



