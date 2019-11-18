Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Updated website for Crimestoppers

Monday, 18 November 2019, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Crimestoppers


Monday 18 November 2019

Crimestoppers New Zealand launched its updated website www.crimestoppers-nz.org today. As well as catering for traditional anonymous reports the site now supports mobile users and allows files and images to be attached. The changes support people of all ages to do the right thing and anonymously report serious crime and misconduct where people are unable or unwilling to report directly to the Police, Customs, Immigration and Corrections.

The website mobile-friendly updates have been worked on and tested for the last six months. Ensuring websites reflect best practice isn’t easy with ongoing IT developments but Crimestoppers CEO – Hadyn Smith, thinks they have struck a good balance.

“The big thing for Crimestoppers is allowing New Zealanders to stop, prevent or deter some of the incredibly destructive behaviour, such as the supply of methamphetamine or violence against women, that no reasonable person wants in New Zealand. Our job is to support the authorities, but we are separate from them and as such need to ensure both the website and our 0800 555 111 line reflect both our anonymous requirements and the easy user functionality that will allow people to safely speak up.”

Crimestoppers is also focused on supporting the growing numbers that are suffering the indignity of serious internet crime and scams. We are working with CERT NZ and hope to include support for reporting cyber security issues in the coming months.



About Crimestoppers - 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

Crimestoppers is an independent charity formed in 2009 that helps New Zealanders to support and uphold community responsibility using an anonymous reporting platform.

Crimestoppers has received over 200,000 telephone reports and Police have recorded over 75,000 entries in their intelligence database.

Crimestoppers exists to create a more honest New Zealand.


