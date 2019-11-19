Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA welcomes new era for New Zealand’s public service

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Public Service Association

The Public Service Association supports a Bill introduced by the government yesterday that aims to replace the State Sector Act 1988 with a new Public Service Act.

Union members throughout the public sector have contributed feedback on a wide range of issues in the lead-up to this bill being introduced.

"We are lucky to live in a country with some of the best public services in the world. Public servants do the work they do because they want to make a difference for their communities, and it’s good to see this finally acknowledged in legislation," says Glenn Barclay, PSA National Secretary.

"Times have changed since 1988, and the ideologies informing many policies and laws introduced back then have since been called into question. New Zealand will benefit most from a state sector governed by principles like wellbeing and kotahitanga, and the government’s plans are a meaningful step in the right direction."

We welcome the clarification the bill provides about the role of the public service in relation to the Treaty of Waitangi.

The bill has been introduced on the day the gender pay gap means New Zealand women begin working for free, and the PSA strongly advocates that any new legislation must include a commitment to meeting the Gender Pay Principles.

The union strongly endorses the bill’s affirmation that public servants have all the same rights as other citizens, as laid out in the Bill of Rights Act, the Human Rights Act and the Electoral Act.

"On multiple occasions, public servants have found their employers attempting to stop them from engaging in political activity in their own time," says Mr Barclay.

"Let’s be clear once and for all. The principle of a politically neutral public service does not mean public servants can’t be politically active."

The union says it will continue engaging constructively with the Government around specific details such as the mobility of public servants between departments, in the hope new legislation will improve productivity and working conditions without undermining secure employment.

"We agree it’s better to be focused on positive outcomes for New Zealand than on rigid lines of demarcation between government departments," says Mr Barclay.

"As the public service embraces consistency and cooperation in the provision of government services, there is an opportunity to also align the employment terms and conditions of government employees in a way that’s simpler and fairer for everyone."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Public Service Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 