Charles' Waitangi visit highlights Kāwanatanga as partner
Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 10:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Republic
"Prince Charles’ visit to Waitangi today, the first by a
Royal in a quarter-century, highlights Moana Jackson’s
view that it is kāwanatanga that is the Treaty partner,"
said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand
Republic.
In 1994, Moana Jackson observed "Precedent is
established that the effective party to the Treaty is
actually kāwanatanga or government. So whether that
government takes the form of a constitutional monarchy or a
republic is irrelevant. They are still bound by the terms of
the agreement signed in 1840."
“New Zealand Republic has
a clear position on the Treaty: any republic legislation
must include a Treaty clause, making it clear that nothing
about the transition to a New Zealand head of state will
affect the Treaty" concluded Mr
Holden.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties
Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.
Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>