Government finance statistics (general government) gives an economic representation of New Zealand's central and local government financial activity.

Key facts

In the year ended June 2019:

• General government net operating balance reached a $10.9 billion surplus.

• Total operating income increased 7.9 percent, led by a strong tax revenue increase.

• The main drivers for tax revenue growth were strong increases to taxes in income (up 9.8 percent) and taxes on good and services (up 6.2 percent).

• Total operating expenditure increased 6.9 percent as social benefits, employee expenses, and purchases of goods and services rose.

• Net acquisition of non-financial assets increased $0.4 billion to $6.0 billion.

• Net lending was $4.9 billion.

• Net worth was $345.7 billion at 30 June 2019, which was a strong increase from 2018.

• Net debt was $28.5 billion, down $2.0 billion from 2018. Although local government net debt has continued to increase, this was offset by the decrease in central government net debt which has been declining since 2016.

