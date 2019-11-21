Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SkyCity convention centre fire: independent review

Thursday, 21 November 2019, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

SkyCity convention centre fire: Fire & Emergency New Zealand commissions an independent review

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has commissioned an independent review of its management of the 2019 SkyCity convention centre fire.

The large fire broke out on 22 October in the Auckland central business district while the convention centre was under construction.

The fire was complex and dangerous, which at its peak was attended by about 130 firefighters, 30 appliances and 16 operational vehicles. It severely impacted the Auckland central business district, and it resulted in a full evacuation of the SkyCity precinct.

‘We are an organisation that is always looking at where we can improve’, says Fire and Emergency Chief Executive Rhys Jones.

‘We regularly review our operations but in this case the magnitude of the SkyCity convention centre fire called for an independent review, as with the Tasman fires last February’.

Fire and Emergency is currently finalising the terms of reference for the independent review and will release them shortly.

‘We will be asking the independent reviewers to consider firefighting operations and performance on the ground as well as Fire and Emergency support activities; including the management of the health, safety and wellbeing of staff across the incident ground’.

The review will not consider the origin and cause of the fire. ‘We are aware of the significant public interest in the fire investigation and will release the findings in due course, subject to legal requirements,’ Rhys Jones says.

The review team will be led by one or two independent reviewers, appointed by the review sponsor as recommended by the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) with secretarial support from Fire and Emergency NZ.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

ALSO:


SPECIAL GUNS FOR FOREIGN SECURITY:


MORE ARMED POLICE:

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

The Government is delivering on its promise to protect New Zealanders’ interests by applying a new national interest test to the sales of our most sensitive and high risk assets to overseas buyers... More>>

ALSO:

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 