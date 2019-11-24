Campaign Launched to Move Auckland’s CDB Port to Whangarei

Former Prime Ministers Helen Clark and John Key have backed calls to relocate Auckland’s used-car and container port to Whangarei as a new social media campaign is launched to grow support for the move.

Waterfront 2029 has emerged from the Stop Stealing Our Harbour organisation that successfully stopped the port’s plans to expand its wharves towards Devonport. The overwhelming majority of SSOH supporters are backing the new campaign. It is raising funds at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/waterfront2029

Spokesman Michael Goldwater said Auckland has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to unlock the value of its waterfront for its people and ratepayers.

“Great waterfront cities grow around ports,” Mr Goldwater said. “But as those cities grow, their ports move to less densely populated areas and less expensive land. Auckland is now decades behind. The time has come to stop the endless report writing and for our Government to make final decisions about the future.”

Mr Goldwater said no further development of Auckland’s used-car and container port was viable.

“Everyone agrees the port must move, with even its management saying it must expand or choke. Auckland’s roads are already clogged with container trucks while new railway lines are needed for commuters not containers. Aucklanders will not tolerate further expansion of the port, including plans to use high explosives to blast two million tonnes of volcanic rock out of the Rangitoto Channel to allow modern container ships to visit. All this would cost Aucklanders hundreds of millions of dollars just to maintain the status quo.”

The Government’s Upper North Island Supply Chain Strategy Working Group is understood to have recommended that the CBD used-car and container port be progressively closed; that the Port of Tauranga grow to capacity; and that the deepwater port at Marsden Point south of Whangarei be developed. To support this, a new inland port would be established in West Auckland, which would be a magnate for support industries and distribution centres. The Government’s role would be to invest in modern rail and roading between Auckland, Tauranga, Whangarei, Marsden Point and the new and existing inland ports.

It is understood that all this would come with a cost of perhaps $200-300 million a year over the next decade above the cost of propping up the failing status quo.

Mr Goldwater said that while most of the Government investment in the project and new waterside jobs would be in Northland and the Bay of Plenty, the biggest winner would be Auckland itself.

“The Auckland waterfront is the jewel in the crown of this city, valued commercially at perhaps $6 billion but worth even more as a place for all Aucklanders to enjoy. Every year we delay costs Aucklanders and Auckland ratepayers tens of millions of dollars in lost opportunities.”

Waterfront 2029 was chosen as the name of the new group to highlight the date by which the project should be completed.

“In 1961, President Kennedy announced that he believed his nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before that decade was out, of landing astronauts on the moon and returning them safely to the Earth. That goal was achieved in just over eight years. With clear direction by the Government, it is surely in 21st century New Zealand’s capacity to achieve the goal, before the next decade is out, of relocating a port.”

Mr Goldwater said Waterfront 2029 was thrilled with public support for the relocation proposal from former Prime Ministers Rt Hon. Helen Clark ONZ and Rt. Hon Sir John Key.

As an Auckland for 55 years, Ms Clark says the plan “is a big vision and a win-win for Northland and Auckland”. She says it would provide regional development and employment benefits for Northland and could realise benefits for the development of Auckland as a world-class city. Sir John says: “The real opportunity to unlock the full potential of a world-class city like Auckland rests with relocating the port. I fully support this sensible initiative.”

Mr Goldwater said the campaign would build on social media in the weeks ahead, to demonstrate strong support among Aucklanders for the proposal, with the Government expected to make decisions as soon as next month. Its Facebook page is at https://www.facebook.com/waterfront2029/ and its Twitter account at https://twitter.com/Waterfront2029.

