CEAC support NZ First plan to reduce 1080 poison

Monday, 25th November 2019,

Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1911/S00166/35m-to-reduce-repeated-1080-use.htm

We agree with NZ First Jenny Marcroft ‘Spokesperson for Health’ innovative to lower 1080 poison on predator control in the press release 20th November 2019.

QUOTE.

“New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use.”

CEAC say this is good “environmental stewardship”

We have been witness to the multiple horrible slow death of other animal’s not considered as “predators” around the rural sector with the continued over-use of 1080 and offering a more humane control is welcomed here.

This toxic chemical bait and use of pellets simply does not discriminate any animal or bird in the drop zone, so we are grateful for this excellent innovation project to ‘develop innovative predator control approaches’

NZ First claim to be the Party of “common sense” and this again is a good sensible plan.

CEAC encourage a coalition Government who is a caring, considerate inclusive, responsive to citizens’ concerns.



ends

© Scoop Media

