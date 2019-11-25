Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

CEAC support NZ First plan to reduce 1080 poison

Monday, 25 November 2019, 7:24 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

Monday, 25th November 2019,
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PA1911/S00166/35m-to-reduce-repeated-1080-use.htm

We agree with NZ First Jenny Marcroft ‘Spokesperson for Health’ innovative to lower 1080 poison on predator control in the press release 20th November 2019.

QUOTE.
“New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use.”

CEAC say this is good “environmental stewardship”

We have been witness to the multiple horrible slow death of other animal’s not considered as “predators” around the rural sector with the continued over-use of 1080 and offering a more humane control is welcomed here.

This toxic chemical bait and use of pellets simply does not discriminate any animal or bird in the drop zone, so we are grateful for this excellent innovation project to ‘develop innovative predator control approaches’

NZ First claim to be the Party of “common sense” and this again is a good sensible plan.

CEAC encourage a coalition Government who is a caring, considerate inclusive, responsive to citizens’ concerns.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Before The Election: Prisoner Voting Rights To Be Restored

People sentenced to less than three years in prison will have their voting rights restored... This will return the law to how it was pre-2010 when a National Party Bill removed voting rights from all sentenced prisoners.

The announcement follows a report from the Waitangi Tribunal that the 2010 law disproportionally impacts Māori prisoners and is inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi. It also follows the High Court's declaration (upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court) that the current law is inconsistent with the right to vote in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 