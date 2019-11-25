Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

E tū stands tall for White Ribbon’s #unspoken message

Monday, 25 November 2019, 7:43 am
Press Release: E tu

E tū is standing tall for White Ribbon Day and its message to men and boys to speak out about their issues and against violence.

This year the theme of White Ribbon is the #Unspoken Rules for boys and men in our society, which are based on expectations of what a man should be and how they express themselves.

Our union supports White Ribbon’s position that rules like “Be the Man”, “Toughen up, and “Boys don’t cry” reinforce stereotypes of the silent, suffering male.

E tū South Island Vice President, Ray Pilley says what’s unspoken becomes dangerous if it spirals into violence.

“We’ve got to create a culture where our people are open to talking about these things, where they feel safe to ask for help. That’s what union values are all about – helping people for a better society.

“Men can try to be staunch and not talk about their problems and then it gets vented on other people. So, we need to be able to look out for our fellows and ask them, ‘Are you ok?”

E tū Negotiation Specialist, Joe Gallagher says male violence in any way, shape or form is unacceptable.

“As a father, a brother and a friend, in today’s society it’s important to speak up. As someone who has experienced some tough times growing up, I’ve been able to break that cycle of violence and we need to give other men that same message,” he says.

