Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

2019 Financial Intelligence Unit National Risk Assessment

Monday, 25 November 2019, 1:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

"Police publish 2019 Financial Intelligence Unit National Risk Assessment"

This week the New Zealand Police Financial Intelligence Unit (NZP FIU) published an updated assessment of the money laundering and terrorism financing risks New Zealand faces.

The Anti-Money-Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act 2009 envisages a cooperative relationship between the private sector and government agencies to prevent and disrupt illicit use of New Zealand’s financial system.

The National Risk Assessment 2019 along with Sector Risk Assessments published by the Reserve Bank, the Department of Internal Affairs and the Financial Market Authority, form a comprehensive package of public risk assessments.

NZP FIU Manager Detective Inspector Christiaan Barnard says:

“Understanding risk is essential to understanding where we deploy our compliance and investigative resources. 

"The effective deployment of these resources denies criminals the use of the financial system while maintaining New Zealand’s excellent economic reputation.

“The risk assessment continues to highlight the areas of remittance and trust or company and service providers (TCSPs) as being high risk sectors for money laundering.  The use of cash also remains central to much of the offending detected as it provides a way of anonymising the paper trail.

“The offences of drug dealing and fraud are the most common offences associated with money laundering and there is an emerging transnational element to these illicit businesses. 

"New Zealand Police works closely with its international partners to stymie criminal attempts to use these networks.

“Terrorist financing remains low risk, but is a high priority for New Zealand Police due to the low probability but high impact nature of this type of offending.”

“Money remains a key driver of crime in New Zealand, which is reflected by New Zealand Police’s target of seizing $500 million in cash and assets from criminals by 2021.”

The National Risk Assessment full report can be found here

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

The coalition government still seems unable (or unwilling) to respond in any meaningful way to the slew of progressive recommendations contained in the Welfare Export Advisory Group report – which, in effect, has been shelved since February.

On another front though, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

 

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

ALSO:

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 