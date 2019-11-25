Ideological Government has forgotten Victims of crime

25th November 2019



The Sensible Sentencing Trust say the Government has lost touch with reality and public opinion with Justice Minister Andrew Little’s raft of changes proposed for corrections and justice.

SST National Spokesperson Jess McVicar said “Littles announcements over the weekend that prisoners with a sentence of 3 years or less will be able to vote in next year’s Election is a major step backwards for Victims of violent crime. The Government has lost touch with reality and public protection.”

“This is a purely political move, putting Victims on the back burner to get a few extra votes. Child abusers and sex offenders are commonly sentenced to less than 3 years. But Andrew Little appears to be ignoring that in making this call. Creeps who are who are imprisoned for crimes such as child pornography should not be able to vote.”

