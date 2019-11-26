Call for Government action on vaping

26 November 2019



New Zealand's health, academic and schools urge Government action on vaping

It has been a year since Hon Minister Jenny Salesa promised legislation to regulate vaping. We are still waiting.

Today an open letter addressed to Minister Salesa, signed by over 60 of New Zealand’s health organisations, academics and representatives of the school community, was sent to the Minister, urging her to urgently introduce legislation into the House to regulate vaping.

The letter states, “This gap in legislation is being filled and exploited by fierce competition. Market forces are now defining the vaping environment in New Zealand, as opposed to this environment being defined by the need to protect health.”

ASH NZ, Director Deborah Hart said, “It is disappointing that legislation has not yet been introduced. In the meantime, tobacco companies are irresponsibly targeting youth, whilst we are unable to realise the potential to use vaping as a quit tool for smokers.”

Useful information

· Smoking is the number one cause of preventable death in New Zealand with 4,300 to 4,600 deaths per year.

· New Zealand is not on track to reach the Smokefree 2025 Goal

· 12.5% of New Zealanders, 490,000 people are current smokers.



· 34% of Maori adults are current smokers.

· There is higher smoking prevalence among low-income groups, and Māori and Pacific.

ends

© Scoop Media

