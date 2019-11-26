Appointment of The Office for Māori Crown Relations

26 November 2019

Appointment of The Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti Chief Executive (Tumu Whakarae)

The State Services Commissioner Peter Hughes has today announced the appointment of Mrs Lilian (Lil) Anderson to the position of Chief Executive (Tumu Whakarae), The Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.

Te Arawhiti is a new agency established in January this year. Its purpose is to support Ministerial and government priorities for advancing the Māori-Crown relationship, with a focus on maximising future opportunities for Aotearoa through genuine partnerships with Māori in a post-Treaty settlement era.

The Commissioner said the Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, is a very important role for Māori, the public service and New Zealand.

“I am very pleased to announce Mrs Anderson’s appointment,” said Mr Hughes.

“She is an accomplished leader with a solid understanding of the public service and te ao Māori. She has extensive Māori and community networks, a deep understanding of the Māori Crown journey and the personal attributes to be a compelling system leader.”

Mrs Anderson is currently the acting Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, a role she has been in since the departmental agency came into force on 1 January 2019.

Mrs Anderson has held senior leadership roles in Māori Crown relations across the public service, including with the Ministry of Justice, Te Puni Kōkiri and the Office of Treaty Settlements. In her early career she learned from Māori leaders of the day, working directly with Māori communities through the Crown Forestry Rental Trust and the New Zealand Māori Council. In these roles, Mrs Anderson developed her ability to navigate complexity within Māori and public sector environments.

Mr Hughes said Mrs Anderson has a proven track record of policy leadership across a range of Māori-specific initiatives designed to improve outcomes for hapū, iwi, and whānau Māori.

Mrs Anderson grew up in Panguru, Hokianga and is of Te Rarawa and Ngāpuhi descent. She has been appointed for five years from 2 December.



Background

Since January this year Mrs Anderson has been Acting Chief Executive at The Office for Māori Crown Relations - Te Arawhiti.

From 2017 to 2018, she was Ministry of Justice Deputy Secretary – Treaty

Before this, from 2015 to 2016, Mrs Anderson was Chief Advisor and Deputy Chief Executive - Policy at Te Puni Kōkiri.

Between 2010 and 2015 she was Settlements Chief Advisor and Deputy Director, Office of Treaty Settlements.

From 2004 to 2010 Mrs Anderson was a Senior Analyst and Manager at the Office of Treaty Settlements.

From 1996 to 2004 she served in a number of roles, including manager, at the Crown Forestry Rental Trust.

She started her career in 1993 at the New Zealand Māori Council.

TAUAKI PĀPĀHO

26 Whiringa-ā-rangi 2019

Kopounga o te Tumu Whakarae mō Te Arawhiti

Nō te rā nei i panuitia e Peter Hughes Te Kōmihana o Te Kawa Mataaho te kopounga o Mrs Lilian (Lil) Anderson ki te tūranga Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti - The Office for Māori Crown Relations

He tari hou a Te Arawhiti, ā, nō te marama o Kohitātea o tēnei tau i whakatūria ai. Ko tāna mahi he tautoko i ngā whāinga mātāmua ā Minita, ā kāwanatanga hoki kia hikitia ai te hononga i waenga i te Kāwanatanga me ngāi Māori me te aro kia whakanui ake i ngā huarahi e puta ai he painga mō Aotearoa mā ngā hononga pono me ngāi Māori i ngā tau o muri i ngā whakataunga Tiriti.

Ki tā Te Kōmihana he kawenga nui whakahirahira te tūranga o te Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, mō ngāi Māori, mō te ratonga tūmatanui me Aotearoa whānui.

“E harikoa ahau ki te pānui i te kopounga o Mrs Anderson,” hei tā Mr Hughes.

“He manukura, he pūkenga ia, he tautōhito hoki ia te ngā āhuatanga o te ratonga tūmatanui me te ao Māori. Kua tino taunga kē ia ki te tuitui tāngata i te ao Māori me ngā hapori hoki. He mōhio pū ia ki te ara i whāia ngātahitia e ngāi Māori me te Karauna, ā, kei a ia anō ngā pūkenga hei ārahi i tēnei mahi.”

I tēnei wā kei te whakakapi a Mrs Anderson i te tūranga Tumu Whakarae, Te Arawhiti, ā, koia anō tana mahi mai rā anō i te whakaturanga o tēnei tari hou i te 1 o Kohitātea 2019.

Kua kawea kētia e Mrs Anderson ngā mahi a te tumu whakahaere i ngā hononga i waenga i a ngāi Māori me te Karauna puta noa i te rāngai tūmatanui, arā i te Tāhu o te Ture (Ministry of Justice), i Te Puni Kōkiri me te Tari mō ngā Whakataunga Tiriti. I ngā tau ki mua i mahi ia i te taha o ngā rangatira Māori o aua wā, i mahi hoki ia me ngā hapori working directly with Māori mā Ngā Kaitiaki Rēti Ngahere Karauna (Crown Forestry Rental Trust) me te Kaunihera Māori o Aotearoa. Nā reira i whakawhanake a Mrs Anderson i ana pūkenga, kia tika te hīkoi i roto i te ao Māori me te rāngai tūmatanui.

Hei tā Mr Hughes he tautōhito a Mrs Anderson ki te ārahi i ngā mahi kaupapa here i roto i te ngā kaupapa maha e whai ana kia pai ake ngā hua mō ngāi Māori, mō ngā hapū, ngā iwi me ngā whānau.

I tipu mai a Mrs Anderson i Panguru, i Hokianga ā ko Te Rarawa me Ngāpuhi ōna iwi. Kua kopounga ia ki te tūrnga nei mō ngā tau e rima, atu i te 2 o Hakihea.

Tāhuhu kōrero mō āna mahi

Mai i te Kohitātea o tēnei tau kua noho a Ms Anderson hei Tumu Whakarae Whakakapi - Te Arawhiti.

Mai i 2017 ki 2018, ki ia te Hekeretari Tuarua o te Tāhu o te Ture – mō ngā take Tiriti

I mua i tērā, mai i 2015 ki 2016, ko Ms Anderson te Kaitohutohu Matua me te Tumu Whakarae Tuarua - Kaupapa Here i Te Puni Kōkiri.

Mai i 2010 ki 2015 i noho ia hei Kaitohutohu Matua Whakataunga, hei Kaiwhakahaere Mtua Tuarua hoki i te Tari Whakataunga Tiriti.

Mai i 2004 ki 2010 he Kaitātari Matua, he Kaiwhakahaere hoki a Ms Anderson i te Tari Whakataunga Tiriti.

Mai i 1996 ki 2004 i kawea e ia ētahi mahi kē pērā i tā te kaiwhakahaere i Ngā Kaitiaki Rēti Ngahere Karauna (Crown Forestry Rental Trust).

I tīmata ia ki āna mahi i te tau 1993 i Te Kaunihera Māori o Aotearoa.



