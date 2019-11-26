Gummy Bears



The Gummy Bears are a nationwide network of vegan animal activists specialising in stickering campaigns to raise awareness about the plight of farmed animals. We have had some recent success with pasting stickers on animal products in supermarkets. This could have been a contributing factor to Countdown placing more emphasis on vegan foods.

Our latest campaign has been an Auckland-wide initiative to place stickers on STOP signs, so they now read ‘STOP eating animals’.

“Additions to STOP signs have been part of the activist’s arsenal since the 1981 Springbok Tour,” said Gummy Bears spokesperson Dr. Michael Morris. “Our stickers have the same background colour as the STOP signs, so if they are placed carefully there is no effect on road safety.

“We are however concerned with the irresponsible behaviour of some carnists (meat supporters), who are pasting meat-advertising material over the STOP wording. This reduces reflectivity of the sign, which can have an effect on road safety, according to the Transport Research Board in Washington DC. We have removed any such material if we see it.

“There are over 146 million land animals killed in New Zealand each year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation. Almost all of these animals live in squalor and torment and die in agony. Over a trillion fish are killed worldwide. The stickers on the supermarket shelves and the STOP signs are a visible reminder of this fact.”

Photographs:

Stickered STOP sign, Glen Eden, Auckland. November 2019.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/re79pf157tg0hzd/STOP%20sign%20Glen%20Eden.jpg?dl=0



STOP sign obscured by meat advertising, Sarona Ave, Glen Eden, Auckland. November 2019.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/q0ipdop93nrwv2v/defaced%20stop%20sign.jpg?dl=0

