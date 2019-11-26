Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Gummy Bears

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 11:57 am
Press Release: Gummy Bears


The Gummy Bears are a nationwide network of vegan animal activists specialising in stickering campaigns to raise awareness about the plight of farmed animals. We have had some recent success with pasting stickers on animal products in supermarkets. This could have been a contributing factor to Countdown placing more emphasis on vegan foods.

Our latest campaign has been an Auckland-wide initiative to place stickers on STOP signs, so they now read ‘STOP eating animals’.

“Additions to STOP signs have been part of the activist’s arsenal since the 1981 Springbok Tour,” said Gummy Bears spokesperson Dr. Michael Morris. “Our stickers have the same background colour as the STOP signs, so if they are placed carefully there is no effect on road safety.

“We are however concerned with the irresponsible behaviour of some carnists (meat supporters), who are pasting meat-advertising material over the STOP wording. This reduces reflectivity of the sign, which can have an effect on road safety, according to the Transport Research Board in Washington DC. We have removed any such material if we see it.

“There are over 146 million land animals killed in New Zealand each year, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation. Almost all of these animals live in squalor and torment and die in agony. Over a trillion fish are killed worldwide. The stickers on the supermarket shelves and the STOP signs are a visible reminder of this fact.”

Photographs:

Stickered STOP sign, Glen Eden, Auckland. November 2019.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/re79pf157tg0hzd/STOP%20sign%20Glen%20Eden.jpg?dl=0


STOP sign obscured by meat advertising, Sarona Ave, Glen Eden, Auckland. November 2019.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/q0ipdop93nrwv2v/defaced%20stop%20sign.jpg?dl=0
ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gummy Bears on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 