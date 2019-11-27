Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZTA lack respect of environmental stewardship

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 8:45 am
Press Release: Citizens Environmental Advocacy Centre

CEAC - Govt' use rail- ‘busy roads stunt children's lung growth’ - UK report.
Wednesday 27th November 2019,


Quote; “Living near a busy road may stunt children's lung growth - study
The study also revealed one-third of Londoners are thought to live near a busy road.

Living near a busy road can stunt children's lung growth, a UK report has shown.

Children's health was found to be affected by staying within 50 metres of the road.

The study recorded the effect of roadside pollution across 13 cities in the UK and Poland.

It found 14 percent of kids in Oxford had stunted lung growth, while in London 13 per cent were affected and 8 percent in Birmingham.
The study also revealed one-third of Londoners, an estimated 3 million people, are thought to live near a busy road.

According to the research, written by King's College London and released by a coalition of 15 health and environment non-governmental organizations (NGO) said, living near a road with heavy traffic may increase your risk of developing lung cancer by up to ten percent.

The new study also showed an increased risk of cardiac arrest, heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, bronchitis as well as reduced lung function in children who live near a traffic-ridden road.

Amongst the report, the coalition of NGOs has been calling on politicians to commit to taking steps to in order to reduce the drastic state of illegal air pollution across the UK to meet World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

"Air pollution makes us, and especially our children, sick from cradle to grave, but is often invisible. This impressive research makes this public health crisis - which affects people all across the UK - visible, and shows the urgency with which all political parties must prioritise cleaning up our air," said Dr Rob Hughes, Senior Fellow at the Clean Air Fund in the King's College London press release.

This is the first time a wide range of health conditions and cities have been analysed in one report.”
End

Again CEAC is asking;
Why is NZTA not yet advising residents living alongside ‘their busy roads in residential zones’ - to be aware of these public health damaging effects and offering to discuss solutions with residents affected?

TO NZTA - CEAC finds NZTA lack respect of environmental stewardship

• CEAC say; - Use rail to reduce busy roads ‘
• NZTA – must engage in active solutions to busy roads being a threat to public health.
• NZTA must offer reasonable effective mitigation to protect residents health and wellbeing.
• NZTA must keep this evidence as a record of residential health concerns to be mitigated by your agency NZTA for our public health and wellbeing.’

CEAC encourage to see a Government who is caring, considerate inclusive and responsive to citizens’ health and wellbeing concerns.

