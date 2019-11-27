Cash strapped Mid Northern Rodeo 2020 cancelled

Source: SAFE NZ

Animal rights organisation SAFE has been reliably informed that the Mid Northern Rodeo Club has cancelled its annual rodeo event in 2020 due to financial pressures.

The Mid Northern Rodeo, which has taken place every year in Whangarei since the 1960s was cancelled due to alleged financial constraints. Anti-Rodeo Action NZ captured footage at this same event in 2017 which showed brutal treatment of calves, horses and bulls, including an animal handler illegally shocking calves with a cattle prod. The resulting fallout prompted sponsors to withdraw their support. The New Zealand Animal Law Association has since brought a private prosecution against the animal handler.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says it’s a promising result for a troubled rodeo.

"The Mid Northern Rodeo, in particular, has a history of illegal treatment of animals, so this really is a win for the animals," says Appelbe.

"Businesses who sponsored this rodeo pulled their support when footage emerged of appalling treatment of animals. Footage of an animal handler illegally shocking young calves was also captured, which the Ministry for Primary Industries let off with a warning."

"But businesses and the public are voting with their wallets and the organisers are now strapped for cash. Rodeo is cruel, and caring Kiwis don’t want to support animal abuse."

"Thanks to the protests and efforts of anti-rodeo activists such as Direct Animal Action and the Anti-Rodeo Action NZ, animals won’t be abused at the Mid Northern rodeo in 2020."

A Horizon Research poll taken in 2016 showed that the majority of Kiwis supported a ban on rodeo events. The now governing Labour Party campaigned during the last general election on a promise to ban the use of calves under 12 months of age, flank straps, electric prods, rope burning and tail-twisting in rodeos. Despite the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) stating they have serious concerns about the use of young calves in rodeos, organisers still refuse to change their ways.

"The Mid Northern Rodeo is proof that the cowboys can’t regulate themselves. NAWAC has stated that they’re concerned about the use of calves in rodeo, yet the cowboys refuse to adapt."

"Countless animals will continue to be subjected to appalling treatment at the hands of so-called cowboys this summer. The Government needs to do its job and end rodeo cruelty."

