Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cash strapped Mid Northern Rodeo 2020 cancelled

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 9:27 am
Press Release: SAFE

Cash strapped Mid Northern Rodeo 2020 cancelled

Source: SAFE NZ

--

Animal rights organisation SAFE has been reliably informed that the Mid Northern Rodeo Club has cancelled its annual rodeo event in 2020 due to financial pressures.

The Mid Northern Rodeo, which has taken place every year in Whangarei since the 1960s was cancelled due to alleged financial constraints. Anti-Rodeo Action NZ captured footage at this same event in 2017 which showed brutal treatment of calves, horses and bulls, including an animal handler illegally shocking calves with a cattle prod. The resulting fallout prompted sponsors to withdraw their support. The New Zealand Animal Law Association has since brought a private prosecution against the animal handler.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe says it’s a promising result for a troubled rodeo.

"The Mid Northern Rodeo, in particular, has a history of illegal treatment of animals, so this really is a win for the animals," says Appelbe.

"Businesses who sponsored this rodeo pulled their support when footage emerged of appalling treatment of animals. Footage of an animal handler illegally shocking young calves was also captured, which the Ministry for Primary Industries let off with a warning."

"But businesses and the public are voting with their wallets and the organisers are now strapped for cash. Rodeo is cruel, and caring Kiwis don’t want to support animal abuse."

"Thanks to the protests and efforts of anti-rodeo activists such as Direct Animal Action and the Anti-Rodeo Action NZ, animals won’t be abused at the Mid Northern rodeo in 2020."

A Horizon Research poll taken in 2016 showed that the majority of Kiwis supported a ban on rodeo events. The now governing Labour Party campaigned during the last general election on a promise to ban the use of calves under 12 months of age, flank straps, electric prods, rope burning and tail-twisting in rodeos. Despite the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) stating they have serious concerns about the use of young calves in rodeos, organisers still refuse to change their ways.

"The Mid Northern Rodeo is proof that the cowboys can’t regulate themselves. NAWAC has stated that they’re concerned about the use of calves in rodeo, yet the cowboys refuse to adapt."

"Countless animals will continue to be subjected to appalling treatment at the hands of so-called cowboys this summer. The Government needs to do its job and end rodeo cruelty."

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 