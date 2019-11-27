Sextuple the tax on rubbish will hammer the poor

The Environment Minister’s plan to
sextuple the waste-to-landfill tax is a revenue grab that
will hammer poorer taxpayers, says the New Zealand
Taxpayers’ Union.
Taxpayers’
Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “Like any levy,
this will be a regressive tax hike, with a disproportionate
impact on the budgets of large households in the country’s
poorest suburbs. If it brings in the forecast $220 million,
that’s a tax hike of $120 per Kiwi household, per
year.”
“This is yet another painful tax hike
that betrays the Government’s claims of compassion for the
poor.”
“Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of this
proposal will be the businesses taking handouts from the
poorly managed Waste Minimisation Fund, and the local
councils that get a revenue boost. No wonder they’re
supporting it.”
“Earlier this year the Tax Working Group
pointed out that increasing the rubbish tax will cause a
spike in illegal dumping. Even the Green Party should agree
that it’s better for old mattresses to end up in the tip
than dumped on the road or
riverside.”
