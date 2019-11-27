Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Response to National Party’s Law and Order Document

Wednesday, 27 November 2019, 2:06 pm
Press Release: Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom

27 NOVEMBER 2019

President Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter - Sonny Fatupaito - Response to National Party’s Law and Order Discussion Document

It comes as no surprise to the President of the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom Chapter Sonny Fatupaito with the release of the National Party’s punitive Law and Order Discussion Document and proposal of a new police unit to harass and interfere with gang activity on a daily basis.

The discussion document announced by National Party leader Simon Bridges is just a continuation of the same policies that have failed miserably and terrorised Maori communities deplorably for generations. The police unit National has highlighted as an example is modelled on ‘Strike Force Raptor’, which has been operating in New South Wales since 2009. Data highlights since the ‘Raptors’ were established Australian gang numbers continued to increase in the three-year period between 2012 and 2015, with gang numbers still up by 34 percent.

This has been further highlighted by Radio New Zealand’s Morning Report broadcaster Corin Dann who pressured Simon Bridges repeatedly for evidence as to whether the ‘Strike Force Raptor’ in NSW was working to subdue gangs, Bridges could not offer any evidence. Dann went on to discuss that the Australian Ombudsman was quoted as reporting the Strike Force Raptor Units disproportionately target non-gang citizens and Aboriginal citizens.

It is of concern to the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom that the trend will follow the creation of such a ‘raptor unit’ here in Aotearoa, New Zealand. https://www.rnz.co.nz/national/programmes/morningreport/audio/2018724267/sim on-bridges-defends-gang-proposals

Fatupaito predicted in December 2018, “I know that they (the government) will probably adapt some of these laws that they’ve got going on over in Australia to try and combat these gangs that are coming over with their international networks.” With over 30 years’ hands-on experience in the gang world, Fatupaito warned that New Zealand would witness organised crime and gang violence on a level that they had never seen before, “worst case scenario, a lot of trouble. A lot”.

This was as a result of expats (501s) being deported back to New Zealand including patched members of outlaw motorcycle clubs such as the Rebels, Comancheros, Mongols, Lone Wolves, Finks and the Bandidos to name a few, which concerned him.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/107615474/mongrel-mob-black-power-should-joinforces-to-repel-invaders-gang-leader-says

National’s Law and Order Discussion Document is simply just regurgitating policies of yesteryear. Mr Bridges ‘dog whistle’ politics are great at playing on people’s fears and anxieties but not so good at solving any problems. Bridges seeks to blame instead of seeking to understand. What is clear and what politicians need to quickly come to understand, is that we won’t address societal problems unless we understand the political and social drivers that shape our lives and our communities.

Fatupaito says that Simon Bridges’ drive to create a boogieman out of the so-called gang problem is nothing more than politicking for votes. The Kingdom understands that the best agents of change are those who have navigated and overcome the many adversities they have endured throughout their lifetimes.

We are the most discriminated, marginalised community of people. This intended strategy is a policy with the direct intent to further discriminate against our families and loved ones. Not every gang member is a criminal and not every criminal is a gang member, yet Bridges approach puts us all into the category that we are all criminals. As Fatupaito has written, gangs have their own whakapapa and origins, which are rooted deep within the injustices to Māori by way of imperialism, colonisation, assimilation, racism, economic deprivation along with the commodification of our resources and our people. The impact of colonisation is now having intergenerational effects, which have torn Whānau, Hapu and Iwi apart.

If any decent political party was serious about tackling gang issues, they would first tackle and eliminate poverty. Therefore, how can any decent minded citizen of Aotearoa New Zealand take Simon Bridges’ rhetoric seriously. The Kingdom itself was birthed out of the ashes of poverty. Poverty is a social construct stemming from legislative policies that continue to undermine minority cultures who are disenfranchised.

Bridges ‘tough on crime’ agenda does nothing more than widen the gap between different sectors of society, and Bridges former leader and Prime Minister Sir Bill English, is renowned for announcing his Government’s moral and fiscal failure - Prisons. So too is this narrative surrounding gangs being violent thugs that the government and media would have us believe, we are simply just pawns in their bigger political game.

At a gang hui late in 2018, Fatupaito made a bold proposal to traditional rivals Black Power to collaborate against international gangs. It was the death of Mongrel Mob

member Kevin Ratana (Kastro) in Whanganui in August 2018 that brought the two warring factions together at this time. The leaders said they were done with violence.

“What came from Kastro’s death was the understanding as Rangatira’s we can only judge the future from what we’ve suffered in the past, but we must persevere as one people or we will perish clinging onto our own self interests.”

The meeting initiated by the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom in Kirikiriroa, Hamilton saw Black Power - including prominent leaders Denis O'Reilly, Eugene Ryder and Sarge McKinnon, contemplated Ratana's killing and how to formulate a way forward. It was there that the Kingdom, led by Fatupaito, discussed the influx of Australian gangs and its effects. Fatupaito argued that the time for change was now, as overseas gangs attempted a modern-day land grab and foreseeing international gangs bringing international laws.

The National Party’s proposed policy from Fatupaito’s understanding would be in direct conflict with the NZ Bill of Rights Act 1990 and a breach under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Article Two, the protection of Taonga where Maori as a people, as Tangata Whenua are at the heart of this Article. We as human beings are the greatest of all Taonga and need to be protected, yet Simon Bridges chooses to further racially profile, terrorise, cause misery and attack a certain group within our communities.

When questioned whether gang members had the same human rights as fellow citizens in Aotearoa, as much as Bridges obfuscates he admits gang members do have the same fundamental rights as any other fellow citizen - life and security rights, democratic and civil rights, non-discrimination and minority rights, search, arrest and detention rights, criminal procedure rights and justice rights.

We will continue to invite the likes of Mr Bridges et al to come and sit with us to witness for himself first-hand what the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom has achieved in a short time. This is despite decades of being ignored by those empowered to assist the disenfranchised and ostracised.

Fatupaito says the Kingdom will continue doing what it started in 2013. This is no PR stunt as with Simon Bridges’ latest vote pulling escapade. We will continue to educate, empower and enable our Whānau to lead more productive, constructive, positive and healthier lifestyles.

We will continue to extend the hand of manaakitanga and aroha to one and all who wish to be part of our programmes. This is indeed a true Turn of the Tide, Te Huringa o Te Tai.

ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


UN Emissions Report: World On Course For Climate Spike

Even if countries meet commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement, the world is heading for a 3.2 degrees Celsius global temperature rise over pre-industrial levels...

The annual Emissions Gap Report, which compares where greenhouse gas emissions are heading, versus where they need to be, shows that emissions need to fall by 7.6 per cent each year over the next decade, if the world is to get back on track towards the goal of limiting temperature rises to close to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

If the world warms by more than 1.5 degrees, we will see more frequent, and intense, climate impacts – as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has demonstrated in several hard-hitting reports – such as the heatwaves and storms witnessed in recent years. More>>

 

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 