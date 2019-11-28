Political change: A mission not impossible



As a professional in both creative design and conceptual marketing in the corporate sector I have achieved tier one status.

I have experience little formal education. I did however complete an apprenticeship in “Graphic Reproduction” and have many feathers and gold stars in my resume to support my boasted capabilities. Though I feel experience through success and failure are my true credentials.

I am after all, a 501 deportee.

I now find myself at a crossroads, a place I never dreamt would be applicable to me. The want to do good and help others is a strong magnet I am not fighting. Even thought my ups and downs may be frowned upon by some, others may see the experience as an asset when considering what I wish to now accomplish.

I have been rich; I have been poor. Healthy, sick and in between. My priorities have shifted focus based on my experience in the extremes of living and survival. I’m dizzy from the Political spin. It feels like a twister sucking up the foundations of reality and bending the system we must depend upon through no choice of our own.

In war we want a leader who has been shot and survived and then come back for more. We want the grunt who will shout “cover me” as she or he runs to save a wounded solider or civilian as the bullets rain. Smoking, drinking, swearing and scarred but you can depend upon them to save your life and hear your screams of pain.

In politics we get the opposite. We get a squeaky-clean book cover, a resume of education and locked closets. Scrubbed, no visible dirt under the fingernails, advisors, pawns and filters. Groomed by a party of lefts or rights, ticking boxes while shadowed by nodding party supporters appeasing the cameras. Directed, produced and screen written politics that is judged on votes and trophies. Deals for percentages.

But who do you, the people, want to lead you? The grunt or the movie star. Someone who has just walked out of wardrobe or the jungle. I’m banking on someone who dedicates their time for the good of society rather than assets and red ties or power suits.

The world has changed, politics has not. Politics have been left behind, dusty and cranky and unreliable. The leaders and parties focus more on their opposition’s faults than the obvious and loud cries of the people who live down the road or a few suburbs over. It’s a priority to win, make the others look poor and make promises with fingers crossed behind their backs.

Who do you want to make the decisions that impact on your own life? The costs of living, the reality of day to day struggles. How technology, legalised and illicit drugs have impacted in such a powerful way everyone has been caught off guard. The mental toll, a wasteland of divided opinions and suicide rates through the roof.

Do you want the reproduction, the traced and moulded? Passed on via repetition of a political system invented before the wheel? An old photocopy fading due to overuse.

Me, I’m looking for someone who has been there, done that. Who has learnt via match fitness and game time, not just reading manuals and shouting at the ref.?

Is this political mission impossible?





