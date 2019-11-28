Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Agreement on Children in State Care

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Maori Council

New Zealand Māori Council and Oranga Tamariki to sign agreement on Children in State Care

“Our goal should be a world without the need of intervention by the State – to get to that end game we need to prevent the reasons for our kids entering the system by focusing on the root-causes such as poverty, housing, employment, addictions and more. The reality is that most of our children live in healthy and loving homes – our goal should be to make that all children.” Matthew Tukaki

The New Zealand Māori Council and Oranga Tamariki have agreed to explore how they can work together to improve the outcomes for Māori children in state care and their whānau.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), to be officially signed in Rotorua this weekend, will see both the organisations take the first step in what they hope will be a long-lasting and productive relationship.

Under the agreement, areas of mutual interest including national policy topics and the development of a joint work plan will be considered while opportunities for the utilization of the Māori warden workforce and advocacy of whānau wellbeing and responsibility will also be looked at.

The New Zealand Māori Council is the only Māori organization with its own Act of Parliament that contains significant powers of intervention when it comes to Māori and Māori communities.

The Council’s Executive Director Matthew Tukaki said it was time to move forward and focus attention on preventing tamariki from coming into the care of the State, supporting whānau and tamariki while they were in the system and when they had left.

“We have all read the countless reports and recommendations so what is needed now is a coming together to look at viable and long-term solutions to solving the problem.

“Our goal should be a world without the need of intervention by the State – to get to that end game we need to prevent the reasons for our kids entering the system by focusing on the root-causes such as poverty, housing, employment, addictions and more. The reality is that most of our children live in healthy and loving homes – our goal should be to make that all children.”

Henare Mason, incoming Chair of the Council, said partnership arrangements were essential to respond to the demand and in the design of kaupapa delivery models. Each rohe, district, iwi and tribe had different needs but if the foundations were right and people were empowered to take the next step then progress could be made.

“We have the chance to look for circuit breakers and we have a chance to stir real action on the ground and at the national level,” Mason said.

“Our motivation for embarking on a partnership with the Crown is to further the interests of our people when it comes to tamariki and rangatahi and this first step will help us all point the waka in the right direction.”

Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Grainne Moss said working closely with community and Māori organisations was crucial to transforming New Zealand’s care system.

“No single agency or organisation can meet the challenge of keeping tamariki free from abuse or neglect alone – it’s a huge challenge that will take us working in partnership to address.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Māori Council to explore how we can work together. With the Council’s position as a national organisation, people on the ground and strong networks in their communities they’re well-placed to help us in our mission of keeping young people safe and with their whānau.”

Oranga Tamariki was created in 2017 as part of a bold overhaul of the existing care and protection, and youth justice systems.

It’s policies were revised in line with new legislation on July 1 this year which require closer working with whānau, hapū and iwi.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maori Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minster Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 