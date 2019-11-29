New NZ First Foundation leaks contradict Peters’ claims
Friday, 29 November 2019, 9:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Deputy Prime
Minster Winston Peters to front up and explain newly leaked
details of his involvement in the establishment of the NZ
First Foundation and so called “benefits” to those who
contribute to the NZ First Foundation.
Responding RNZ's newly published details,
Taxpayers’ Union Executive Director Jordan Williams
said:
“Mr Peters' claims that as the leader of the
‘political wing’ of NZ First he was not involved in the
‘administrative matters’ of the Foundation are looking
questionable, at best. The document appears to show that in
fact Mr Peters was right in the middle of the Foundation’s
establishment.”
“But the greater concern for
taxpayers, and democracy, is the leaked documents reference
to ‘benefits’ being attached to the NZ First
Foundation’s tiered donation structure. What does that
mean? What do donors get in return for their support of the
Foundation? A subscription to a newsletter maybe, dinners
with Shane Jones perhaps, or is it something
else?”
