Taxpayers’ Union congratulates NZ First
Friday, 29 November 2019, 3:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Taxpayers’ Union congratulates New Zealand First for
stance on tobacco tax
29 NOVEMBER 2019
FOR
IMMEDIATE
RELEASE
Responding to
New Zealand First’s decision to oppose January’s hike in
tobacco excise, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman
Jordan Williams says:
“Winston Peters is
absolutely correct to highlight how tobacco tax intensifies
poverty and crime. NZ First is choosing evidence over
emotion – that New Zealand’s eye-wateringly high
cigarette taxes are no longer working to get people to
quit.”
“Let’s face it, the only people left
smoking are from socioeconomic groups that are driven into
poverty by the outrageously high taxes on what is a legal
product.”
“The next step for Mr Peters is to
wield his influence in Cabinet to give Parliament a vote on
the issue. Recent comments from the National Party suggest
they too understand why further tax hikes should be
rejected.”
ENDS
