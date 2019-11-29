Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Hundreds to descend on OMV in New Plymouth

Friday, 29 November 2019, 3:47 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Hundreds to descend on OMV in New Plymouth for climate protest

Friday, 29 November: Hundreds of climate protesters are expected to descend on New Plymouth this coming Monday, 2 December. They’ll be surrounding the headquarters of Austrian Oil Company - OMV - for a three day ‘climate uprising occupation’ led by Greenpeace.

It’s the latest in a series of rolling actions against OMV - the last major overseas oil company with permits to search for offshore oil and gas in Aotearoa.

OMV’s 34,000 tonne oil rig is right now approximately 50 nautical miles off the Taranaki Coast preparing to begin exploratory drilling.

Greenpeace NZ Programme Director Niamh O’Flynn says the organisation is now bringing the resistance to OMV’s front door step.

"If we stand any hope of averting a climate catastrophe we need to rid ourselves of this final villain looking for new oil and gas that we just can’t afford to burn," says O’Flynn.

Monday’s peaceful protest at the OMV headquarters in New Plymouth will comprise of a huge variety of New Zealanders, students, grandparents, professionals and first time activists.

It brings in people from a wide coalition of environmental groups including Greenpeace, Student Climate Strikers, Extinction Rebellion, 350 Aotearoa, Climate Justice Taranaki and Oil Free groups from across the country.

"As we face the climate crisis, it’s great to see all these brave kiwis prepared to come together just when the world needs them," says O’Flynn.

"We want to send a clear message to OMV: We’re over it. They must acknowledge their role in heating the planet and give up their oil and gas exploration permits."

Members of the group which earlier this week boarded the OMV "henchboat" Skandi Atlantic in Timaru and occupied it for three days, are also on their way to join the protest.

The Skandi Atlantic was preparing to leave the Port of Timaru and travel north to meet the an OMV oil rig now stationed off the coast of Taranaki and is now being shadowed by the group.

OMV is about to begin drilling three exploratory oil wells there, and another in the Great South Basin off the Otago coast.

"While the science is unequivocal that we must transition our society to clean energy and away from a dependence on oil, gas and coal - it must be a just transition so that the workers and communities currently employed in fossil fossil fuel industries are not left behind," says O’Flynn.

"There are real employment opportunities in clean energy, including solar, onshore and offshore wind, new infrastructure, and the electrification of transport and industry."

More Details:

The mass action will take place at OMV’s headquarters 167 Devon Street West, Brooklands, New Plymouth 4310 Monday December 2nd. It is expected to last three days.


Photos and videos for download:

https://greenpeace.box.com/s/xv02p4aplylogm7y8f20r8nt17uhf9g8


ends

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 