Clayton Park School showcase of Labour’s policy laziness



2 DECEMBER 2019



Clayton Park School’s totally unnecessary $238,000 cash injection announced yesterday by the Prime Minister is demonstrative of money not being targeted to where it is most needed, says the New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union.

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams says:

“The Ministry of Education is currently finishing a total rebuild of Clayton Park School, costing taxpayers $14.5million. It is completely irresponsible to spray more funds at a freshly-built school when others are falling apart.”

“1,785 officials work at the Ministry of Education’s head office in Wellington. Taxpayers pay them exactly for tasks like working out how to where to target spending. Instead of using this expertise, the Prime Minister and Minister of Education have chosen to hose money in every direction for the sake of parents’ votes. It’s disgraceful and lazy for a party in government.”

