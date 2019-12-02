Data Breach Alert on Firearm Hand-in Scheme



MONDAY 2 DECEMBER 2019

COLFO has learned within the past hour of a massive data breach on the Police database for firearm hand-in and compensation.

Information on 70,000 firearm hand-in notifications, the firearms and owner bank account numbers, were accessible to web page users.

COLFO has sent an urgent email to all members alerting them to the breach.

COLFO demands that the web page and whole hand-in application programme is suspended immediately.

COLFO spokesperson Nicole McKee says the incident shows precisely why a Police Firearm Register cannot be trusted.

The situation is ongoing. More information shortly.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

