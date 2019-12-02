Greenpeace calls on OMV to leave NZ as blockade continues

Monday, 2 December: Climate protesters are eight hours into a planned 72 hour blockade of the OMV building in New Plymouth.

More activists are arriving from around the country, and organisers say they’re about to have a shift change - swapping out people forming a human barricade.

So far there have been around sixty people blocking the entrances of OMV, the last major international company to be looking for offshore oil and gas in New Zealand.

There have been some surprising interactions with Taranaki locals in the oil and gas region, captured on a Facebook live.

Greenpeace New Zealand Programme Director, Niamh O’Flynn, says Taranaki could be a prosperous clean energy hub in New Zealand.

"What is needed is the political will to justly transition these workers away from a dying industry and into renewables. That should be championed by the corporates currently making money out of the climate crisis," she says.

"We're here because OMV is one of just 100 companies responsible for over 70 per cent of the world's carbon emissions. We're in a climate crisis and we can't afford any new oil. We want OMV to surrender their permits, and leave New Zealand."

Details: The blockade is taking place at OMV’s headquarters 167 Devon Street West, Brooklands, New Plymouth 4310.

