Young leaders assemble to represent NZ on world stage

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Press Release: SWY NZ Alumni Association

Young leaders assemble to represent New Zealand on world stage

A diverse and passionate group of young leaders have been chosen to form the New Zealand delegation to the 32nd Ship for World Youth programme.

The annual programme is organised and funded by the Cabinet Office of the Japanese Government and brings more than 200 young leaders from 11 countries together for several weeks on board the Nippon Maru next January and February.

The aims of the programme include fostering the spirit of international cooperation and the competence to practice it, while developing leadership capabilities of participating youth in various areas of international society.

On board the ship, participants will be involved in professional development courses delving into topics such as cultural heritage preservation, health and wellbeing, and ethical technology development.

The 12 New Zealand delegates hail from around the country, including Wanaka, Kapiti Coast, Hawkes Bay, Hamilton, and Auckland. Equally diverse professionally, they include public servants, youth workers, and university students studying subjects such as te reo Māori and marine science.

A training camp hosted at Waipapa Marae in Auckland saw the group build connections with each other and prepared them for life on board a ship with youth from around the world. During the programme, the ship will also make a port of call in Mexico, where participants will visit dignitaries and learn more about Mexican history and culture.

All the participating youth will also spend two weeks in Japan, experiencing the local environment, including homestaying with Japanese host families.

The delegation’s National Leader and Advisor at the Ministry of Youth Development, Neill Ballantyne, said that the participants are dedicated to being good ambassadors for New Zealand and are already learning new waiata, haka, and stories to share with the other young leaders from around the world on the programme.

“New Zealand can be truly proud of the 11 rangatahi who will be representing them on the 32nd Ship for World Youth Programme. They are a talented mix of young people who are united in their commitment and passion for their communities” Mr Ballantyne said.

The New Zealand delegation leaves for Japan on January 10 to join others from Bahrain, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Egypt, France, UK, and Japan. Each country has 12 delegates, with the exception of Japan, which has 120.

The programme has an established pedigree of participants in its 32 years, such as three-term New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark.

You can keep up with the delegation on the facebook page www.facebook.com/swynz

ENDS





© Scoop Media

