Community housing sector welcomes low-cost funding option

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa

3 December 2019 – For immediate use

Community housing sector welcomes new low-cost funding option for community housing

Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is welcoming the arrival of a low-cost funding avenue for community organisations working to provide good homes for New Zealanders.

Chief Executive Scott Figenshow says Community Finance will be a valuable addition to the range of funding options for community housing providers looking for capital to build homes.

“Access to capital and land are ongoing challenges for community housing providers so we are really glad to see the arrival of a company with strong connections in the sector and a commitment to the ethics and principles underpinning community housing,” he says.

“Everyone should have a place to call home, somewhere affordable, warm, dry and safe where they can thrive. As a country, we all benefit when people feel settled and connected with their communities, able to stay in their jobs or in school.

“A good home provides a stable foundation for ourselves and our children, and means we can envisage a future.”

Having more, new and creative ways of funding the development of good homes would ultimately help more individuals and whānau into homes where they can flourish.

“The arrival of Community Finance is a positive step for the sector.”


Community Housing Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa

Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa

Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.

Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry and affordable home. This is a basic human right.

We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to enable them to provide affordable and social housing.

We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.

Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:

  1. be the voice of the community housing sector
  2. build capacity and foster collaboration
  3. promote best practice in housing policy
  4. champion quality and excellence.

