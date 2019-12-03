Community housing sector welcomes low-cost funding option
Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 9:14 am
Press Release: Community Housing Aotearoa
3 December 2019 – For immediate use
Community
housing sector welcomes new low-cost funding option for
community housing
Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is
welcoming the arrival of a low-cost funding avenue for
community organisations working to provide good homes for
New Zealanders.
Chief Executive Scott Figenshow says
Community Finance will be a valuable addition to the range
of funding options for community housing providers looking
for capital to build homes.
“Access to capital and
land are ongoing challenges for community housing providers
so we are really glad to see the arrival of a company with
strong connections in the sector and a commitment to the
ethics and principles underpinning community housing,” he
says.
“Everyone should have a place to call home,
somewhere affordable, warm, dry and safe where they can
thrive. As a country, we all benefit when people feel
settled and connected with their communities, able to stay
in their jobs or in school.
“A good home provides a
stable foundation for ourselves and our children, and means
we can envisage a future.”
Having more, new and
creative ways of funding the development of good homes would
ultimately help more individuals and whānau into homes
where they can flourish.
“The arrival of Community
Finance is a positive step for the
sector.”
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Nga Wharerau o Aotearoa
Community Housing Aotearoa is the peak body for New Zealand's community
housing sector. Our 110 members build and manage affordable and social housing.
Our Vision is to make sure every New Zealander is well-housed in a warm, safe, dry
and affordable home. This is a basic human right.
We work to support the growth and development of community housing providers to
enable them to provide affordable and social housing.
We want to demonstrate that community housing is a critical element alongside
private and government owned housing. No one can do it alone.
Community Housing Aotearoa aims to:
-
be the voice of the community housing sector
-
build capacity and foster collaboration
-
promote best practice in housing policy
-
champion quality and excellence.
All-Stages Urgency: Government To Ban Foreign Donations
The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone.
The Bill also introduces a new requirement that party secretaries and candidates must take reasonable steps to ensure that a donation, or a contribution to a donation over the $50 foreign donation threshold, is not from an overseas person.
The Electoral Commission will issue guidance on what ‘reasonable steps they might take to check the origin of the donations. More>>