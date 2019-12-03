Community housing sector welcomes low-cost funding option

3 December 2019 – For immediate use

Community housing sector welcomes new low-cost funding option for community housing

Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is welcoming the arrival of a low-cost funding avenue for community organisations working to provide good homes for New Zealanders.

Chief Executive Scott Figenshow says Community Finance will be a valuable addition to the range of funding options for community housing providers looking for capital to build homes.

“Access to capital and land are ongoing challenges for community housing providers so we are really glad to see the arrival of a company with strong connections in the sector and a commitment to the ethics and principles underpinning community housing,” he says.

“Everyone should have a place to call home, somewhere affordable, warm, dry and safe where they can thrive. As a country, we all benefit when people feel settled and connected with their communities, able to stay in their jobs or in school.

“A good home provides a stable foundation for ourselves and our children, and means we can envisage a future.”

Having more, new and creative ways of funding the development of good homes would ultimately help more individuals and whānau into homes where they can flourish.

“The arrival of Community Finance is a positive step for the sector.”



ENDS

© Scoop Media