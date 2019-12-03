International Volunteer Day

The Vegan Society Aotearoa NZ

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

5th December 2019

Every year over a million Kiwis devote their time, a national average of 13 minutes per day, the highest of OECD countries, to a cause or community they care about. They contribute around $3.5 billion to the national GDP annually! Amazing stuff and New Zealand is so lucky to have so many people from all walks of life, including migrants helping those in their community and raising awareness of great causes.



Today is International Volunteer Day and we would like to acknowledge our hundreds of volunteers who have given us 5000 of hours of their time this year. Volunteering for the Vegan Society is a fairly thankless task as you do not even get to stroke or hang out with fluffy animals, like many of those who work in animal charities do. Our volunteers have an awesome skillset, from designers who help us produce professional looking leaflets, posters and adverts to those who love imparting advice and information to people at stalls. Our volunteers are working to bring positive change to the country through their advocacy work for veganism for the planet, our communities and the animals.



We could not do all we do without those selfless individuals who help ensure we can serve vegan food and samples at our expos and the various festivals, who give us their time doing office admin, designing our informative materials and more. We are lucky to have a number of long standing volunteers, those who have been committed for over 10 years now. Many helpers come and run stalls at expos for us, we are even lucky enough to have expert medical and legal advice when we need it.



Our board members all give plenty of their free time to the cause in a variety of roles. Our latest efforts have been organising library talks on Vegan Living. One thing all our volunteers have is a commitment to veganism, to growing our numbers every year and helping others to learn about veganism. In this they have been very successful and New Zealand currently stands at 3rd in the world searching for veganism in Google. This has to be a good thing and we welcome more members and anyone who is interested in vegansim to get in touch with us via our website www.vegansociety.org.nz

ENDS

© Scoop Media

