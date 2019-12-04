Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

ASB gets DVFREE Tick from Shine to support staff wellbeing

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB has been awarded the DVFREE Tick by Shine, demonstrating its commitment to create a domestic violence-free workplace where staff can feel safe and supported.

Anna Campbell, ASB acting Executive General Manager People says she is proud of the work the company has done to reach this milestone.

“We’re in the privileged position of being an organisation that can affect and influence change in our communities for the better. Working with Shine and achieving this DVFREE Tick is something which we hope will have an impact beyond our organisation and will encourage other companies to join as well. Our people are our priority, and ensuring we have a workplace that supports anyone who is affected by domestic violence is incredibly important to us,” says Campbell.

“To date, more than 200 of our People Leaders have been trained to support people affected by domestic violence in the workplace, which is fantastic. The team will now continue to train managers over the next 18 months, with the plan to have the majority of our people trained by June 2021,” says Campbell.

In order to achieve the DVFREE Tick, an employer must meet the DVFREE Tick criteria in the content of policy, procedures, information and awareness raising for all staff, and training managers and ‘First Responders.’ ‘First Responders’ are key staff trained to support staff who experience domestic violence, including creating workplace safety plans for affected staff.

Shine’s DVFREE and Policy Advisor Holly Carrington says, “As a collective force, employers can play a massive role in addressing New Zealand’s epidemic of domestic violence.”

“The team at ASB Bank has been very focused on creating an effective staff domestic violence programme. I am thrilled to congratulate ASB for being awarded the DVFREE Tick in recognition of the steps they have taken,” says Carrington.

Shine’s free guidelines for employers and information about DVFREE services and the DVFREE Tick are available at www.dvfree.org.nz, and can help employers take a best-practice approach, while also meeting new legal obligations under the Domestic Violence Victims Protection Act 2018 that went into force 1st April this year.

Employers awarded the DVFREE Tick are listed here, with more working towards the DVFREE Tick. Hundreds of employers have engaged with DVFREE training and policy consultation services, and well over one thousand have downloaded the DVFREE Guidelines for Policy and Procedures since January this year.

Key domestic violence stats in New Zealand:

• New Zealand has the highest reported rates of domestic violence in all developed countries

• On average, NZ Police respond to one domestic violence situation every four minutes

• More than three-quarters of family violence incidents here are not reported to police

• You can see more troubling stats here.

ends

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 