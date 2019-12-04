Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Annual Report outlines a busy year for HDC

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 4:17 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill said there had been a record number of complaints closed by his office in the last year.

"This has been a busy and successful year for the HDC. We have closed more complaints than ever before - almost 2,400," Anthony Hill said.

"The resolution of each of these individual complaints helps the people involved to understand and learn from what happened and reduces the likelihood of the same thing happening to someone else. Learning from complaints goes beyond those directly involved and each complaint is part of making a wider, positive impact on New Zealand’s health and disability sector."

HDC is the independent watchdog for the New Zealand health and disability sectors, resolving complaints about services and promoting and protecting the rights of people using those services.

As well as resolving complaints and holding health providers to account, HDC uses the findings from complaints to influence quality improvement in the health and disability sector. It released reports looking at data trends across complaints and made recommendations for change or educational comments in response to almost 450 complaints. Providers are held responsible for making these changes, with 99% compliance with HDC recommendations.

Anthony Hill said informed consent continued to be raised as an issue in complaints to HDC, as did communication.

"Informed consent lay at the heart of the Cartwright Inquiry. While much has changed for the better in the 25 years since, the fact it continues to be raised as an issue in 15% of complaints is a reminder of the need to stay vigilant in upholding people’s rights.

"Communication appeared as an issue in 54% of complaints to HDC this year, which highlights the importance of clear and compassionate communication with people and their whānau."

Looking across complaints, Anthony Hill noted issues he continued to be concerned about, including the delayed diagnosis of cancer in primary care, failure to effectively prioritise patients, not adhering to guidelines for referring pregnant women to specialists, and inadequate fetal heart rate monitoring and interpretation.

Anthony Hill also noted the significant focus during the year on mental health and addiction services, especially with the Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction. Both he and Mental Health Commissioner Kevin Allan have been focused on ensuring a strong and long lasting transformation in New Zealand’s approach to mental health, addiction and wellbeing.

The full annual report is available on the HDC website.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 