Electoral Commission Registers Sustainable New Zealand Party

The Electoral Commission have today informed Helen Cartwright, Party Secretary of the Sustainable New Zealand Party, that they have registered the party and its logo.

Party Leader, Vernon Tava, says: “We are thrilled to come to the end of the year officially recognised as a political party. I am grateful to all the members and supporters who believe in our vision and have backed us to get this far. Now, more than ever, New Zealand needs a political party with an optimistic approach to our environmental challenges, not tied to the left or the right but focused on sustainability.”

Sustainable New Zealand Party has been entered in the Register of Political Parties which will be updated on the Commission's website shortly. Notice of the party's registration will be published on the Commission's website and in the Gazette.





© Scoop Media

