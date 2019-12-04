Mark Crofskey National’s candidate in Rimutaka

Mark Crofskey has today been selected as National’s Rimutaka candidate for the 2020 General Election.

Mr Crofskey is a former lawyer with more than 18 years’ experience in the profession.

“I’m humbled and honoured to be chosen as National’s candidate for Rimutaka and would like to thank the National Party for their support,” Mr Crofskey says.

“The Rimutaka electorate deserves a MP that is aspirational for the hardworking local families and businesses.

“As a mixture of rural and urban, stretching from Naenae in the south right up to the Akatarawa Valley, Rimutaka is a snapshot of New Zealand. People here know the value of hard work and expect their Government to spend their tax dollars wisely and achieve results.

“Instead, what they currently have is a Government failing to deliver the critical infrastructure we need. It has talked a big game but hasn’t delivered on its promises.

“National, in contrast would get on with building the roads that Rimutaka needs, like the Melling Interchange, Petone to Grenada and critical upgrades to State Highway 2.

“Like the rest of New Zealand, Rimutaka is facing the pinch from a Coalition Government that is hiking the cost of living.

“Our communities here have benefited from the previous National Government’s strong economic management and focus on results. National is also the Party of law and order and will continue to ensure our communities can feel safe in their homes.

“Right now, Rimutaka needs an effective National Government. Simon Bridges leads a team that knows how to get things done and is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m looking forward to working hard and hitting the campaign trail to earn Rimutaka’s trust, to ensure there’s a Simon Bridges-led National Government in 2020.”

Biographical Notes: Mark Crofskey

Mark Crofskey attended St Brendan’s Primary School and St Patrick’s College Silverstream, both in Upper Hutt. Following this he attended Victoria University of Wellington and obtained a Bachelor of Laws (Honours).

Following his admission as a barrister and solicitor, and some time in private practice in Wellington, Mark moved to London where he worked as a corporate lawyer for 18 years.

Mark is on several not-for-profit boards and committees, including the Board of Proprietors of his former secondary school.

Mark is married to Joanne and they have two primary school-aged boys.

