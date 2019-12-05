Police acknowledge IPCA findings

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report which finds that two officers were justified in using force to effect a man’s arrest in Geraldine in August 2018.

“The two officers attempting to arrest this man - who was suspected of drug-related offending - were confronted with extremely erratic and concerning behaviour that evening,” says Superintendent John Price, Canterbury District Commander.

“The man had endangered the lives of himself, his passenger, and other motorists on the road, due to the manner of his driving when attempting to escape police.”

When prevented from travelling further in his own vehicle by a police car blocking a single-lane bridge, the man assaulted an innocent member of the public in an attempt to steal their car, before locking himself in a police car, releasing the handbrake, and letting the car travel backwards down the road.

Attempts by the officers to pepper spray and Taser the man while he was in the police car were unsuccessful. When the man eventually got out of the police car, he ran from the two officers, and then resisted arrest when the officers attempted to restrain him.

“Use of force by police officers is always a last resort,” says Superintendent Price.

“In this instance, the IPCA notes that communication had no effect on the man’s behaviour and he ignored the two officers’ repeated instructions to put the handbrake on and get out of the police car.

He continued to be volatile with no apparent intention to comply with the officers’ instructions, and the officers were justified in firing their Tasers to effect his arrest.”



