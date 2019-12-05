Neutered fuel price inquiry is a cruel joke

5 DECEMBER 2019



Responding to the final findings of the Commerce Commission’s inquiry into fuel prices, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“The Commerce Commission’s whole inquiry should be roundly dismissed as a joke. The Government cannot feign concern over the cost of fuel when it is directly responsible for the near-50 percent that is tax.”

“The Government prohibited the Commerce Commission from addressing the cost of tax in its inquiry, so it’s no wonder that the Commission has come out with such weak recommendations, like putting stickers on fuel caps.”

“The Commerce Commission’s recommendations come the day after it was revealed that policy decisions must now be judged through a ‘climate change lens’, which will only leave motorists wondering whether high fuel prices are an intentional part of the Government’s climate strategy.”

