Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Funding to Improve Animals Lives Opens

Thursday, 5 December 2019, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship

5 December 2019

The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship is calling for applications from people who are passionate about improving the lives of animals.

The Fellowship, set up by long time animal advocate and welfarist, Bob Kerridge, is awarded to projects that aim to create change, ultimately benefitting animals, people and the environment. After more than 30 years of being a compassionate voice for New Zealand’s animals, Bob Kerridge’s Fellowship continues his work by creating opportunities through others who have the desire and are in a position to enhance the health and wellbeing of all animals.

“We are looking for individuals and organisations who are working in the field of animal welfare including academic and scientific groups that are involved in animal and environmental activities who want to make a difference to one or many species of animals whether they be companion, farm or wild animals,” said Mr Kerridge.

The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship provides an annual endowment of $10,000 which is awarded to a committed animal welfarist to fully explore their areas of interest. This may include an existing project or an opportunity to investigate, learn, network or develop leadership skills.

Previous Fellows include Massey University marine ecologist, Associate Professor Karen Stockin who is developing a welfare evaluation process for whale strandings. As part of this fellowship, she has been investigating the human dynamic to mass whale strandings to understand how public influence can affect management actions and animal welfare outcomes.

This year’s recipient, Massey University Adjunct Senior Lecturer, research affiliate and vet technologist, Hayley Squance, is researching animal welfare in wildfire response. Hayley is recognised as an international expert in animal emergency management.

Applications close on 31 January 2019. Please visit www.animalwelfarefellowship.org.nz for further information and application form. The recipient of the 2020 endowment will be announced on February 20th, 2020.

The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship is supported by Jet Park Hotels.

-ends-


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Recent Upheavals Inside Iran

In the fortnight since the Internet got switched back on in Iran, the ferocity of the crackdown on the recent demonstrations has become evident.

Reportedly, hundreds of people have been killed, thousands wounded and thousands more have been arrested. More>>

 

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

Christchurch Call: Online Crisis Response Workshop In Wellington

Governments and tech companies are holding a two-day workshop, hosted by YouTube/Google in Wellington, to test the Christchurch Call Shared Crisis Response Protocol. More>>

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 