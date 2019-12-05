Funding to Improve Animals Lives Opens

5 December 2019

The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship is calling for applications from people who are passionate about improving the lives of animals.

The Fellowship, set up by long time animal advocate and welfarist, Bob Kerridge, is awarded to projects that aim to create change, ultimately benefitting animals, people and the environment. After more than 30 years of being a compassionate voice for New Zealand’s animals, Bob Kerridge’s Fellowship continues his work by creating opportunities through others who have the desire and are in a position to enhance the health and wellbeing of all animals.

“We are looking for individuals and organisations who are working in the field of animal welfare including academic and scientific groups that are involved in animal and environmental activities who want to make a difference to one or many species of animals whether they be companion, farm or wild animals,” said Mr Kerridge.

The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship provides an annual endowment of $10,000 which is awarded to a committed animal welfarist to fully explore their areas of interest. This may include an existing project or an opportunity to investigate, learn, network or develop leadership skills.

Previous Fellows include Massey University marine ecologist, Associate Professor Karen Stockin who is developing a welfare evaluation process for whale strandings. As part of this fellowship, she has been investigating the human dynamic to mass whale strandings to understand how public influence can affect management actions and animal welfare outcomes.

This year’s recipient, Massey University Adjunct Senior Lecturer, research affiliate and vet technologist, Hayley Squance, is researching animal welfare in wildfire response. Hayley is recognised as an international expert in animal emergency management.

Applications close on 31 January 2019. Please visit www.animalwelfarefellowship.org.nz for further information and application form. The recipient of the 2020 endowment will be announced on February 20th, 2020.

The Bob Kerridge Animal Welfare Fellowship is supported by Jet Park Hotels.

-ends-





© Scoop Media

