Retention of referenda for Māori wards

6 DECEMBER 2019

Democracy action welcomes the retention of referenda for Māori wards

The Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta has announced changes to prevent Māori wards being voted down by referendums are off the table, saying she believes such a change is not possible within the coalition.

Democracy Action Chair Lee Short says “We are pleased at the announcement by the Minister for Local Government that the referendum system for Māori wards is to stay.”

“The proposal to take away the opportunity for citizens to decide whether or not they endorse race-based representation in local government would give politicians more power at the expense of the people. To do so would be another nail in the coffin for democracy.”

Democracy Action understands New Zealand First had a significant role in this decision, and welcomes their stand against the undermining of democracy.”

ENDS





© Scoop Media

