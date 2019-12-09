Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Racing Kills Four Horses On Track In Three Weeks

Monday, 9 December 2019, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses

Monday 9 December 2019

NZ Racing Kills Four Horses On Track In Three Weeks


Horses are dying on track so that the public can enjoy a day out.

"Youllbefine, Rockmaster, Cossack Warrior and now Valtteri are the four horses who have been killed on New Zealand race tracks in just three weeks" said Frances Baker, Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses (CPR) spokesperson.

"The latest unnecessary death took place at Ellerslie Racing Club on Saturday 7th December. Valtteri was "humanely" euthanised. He was only 3 years old. This is sadly another horse that has suffered a fracture as a result of being pushed too hard and beyond their physical capabilities. It's no surprise as this happens way too often. At a very young age, horses skeletal systems are not fully formed and so easily break. Horses can actually live up to 30 in their natural lives! How can we justify supporting an industry that kills animals for profit so that we can get drunk or bet on their lives? It is their body, their lives, not ours."

We hope that racegoers reconsider supporting this so called 'sport'.

“We are against the horse racing industry because of the inherent cruelty horses are subjected to. Horses are sentient beings and feel pain just as much as a dog or a human. If you were to be caught whipping a cat or dog then you would be in trouble with the law. Horse racing being under the guise of a 'sport' should not suddenly make that acceptable. Every aspect of these horses lives revolves around making money and as a result their welfare is compromised.”

The racing industry lure party goers through promoting dressing up, live music and 'unbeatable' entertainment but when is it a party for the animals? Behind the facade exists a shocking reality for the horses themselves.

"It is the industry and the public that attend these events that put these animals at risk of death by heart attacks, fractures and injuries that are not visable such as bleeding deep in the lungs. For 2019, 16 horses have now been killed so that people can enjoy a day out and bet on animals lives. The public would all agree that they are against animal cruelty, but by turning up at the races these actions are not in line with those morals."

"We need sponsors and attendees to think about what they are supporting. Christmas is a special time for families and bringing people together but by attending they are encouraging an industry which thrives off both animal abuse and problem gambling."

While animal rights activists protested last Saturday at the Wellington track, Valtteri suffered a painful injury at Ellerslie which took his life.

CPR is calling on all animal lovers to join them at the Ellerslie Boxing Day Races from 11am to speak up for horse racing's 2019 victims and the many more to come.

For more information on the truth of the horse racing industry, visit horseracingkills.com and check out the latest investigation ‘The Final Race’ https://www.abc.net.au/7.30/the-dark-side-of-the-horse-racing-industry/11614022


ENDS

