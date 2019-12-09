Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Border integrity and anti-corruption focus for Aus visit

Monday, 9 December 2019, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: Border integrity and anti-corruption focus for Australian visit to New Zealand)

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, welcomes the visit of the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Australian Commission for Law Enforcement Integrity. The visit is part of a reciprocal committee exchange programme between Australia and New Zealand that takes place annually.

This delegation is led by Catryna Bilyk, Senator for Tasmania and includes members of Parliament from Queensland, South Australia, and New South Wales.

The Joint Committee was established in July this year. The Committee is visiting New Zealand for assistance in an inquiry into the integrity of Australian border arrangements, along with anti-corruption measures of high corruption risk agencies, with whom Australian law enforcement agencies have a relationship in the Pacific region. Their inquiry is also examining the integrity of Australia's seaports and airports borders, the nature and extent of the corruption risks in those contexts, and the ability of law enforcement and other agencies to prevent and address them.

“Australia is our largest economic partnership, with high volumes of trade and investment. Exchanges such as this committee exchange help to share knowledge and harmonise arrangements to protect our economies, combat corruption, and maximise the capabilities of law enforcement agencies, through parliamentary oversight work,” said Trevor Mallard.

“I am very pleased the Australian Joint Committee is including this visit in their inquiry fact-finding.”

The programme in Wellington includes meetings with Trevor Mallard; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade; New Zealand Police; Ministers Iain Lees-Galloway and Jenny Salesa; Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier; and members of the Justice and Governance and Administration select committees.

In Auckland, the delegation will meet with the Serious Fraud Office, Ports of Auckland, and the Aviation Security Service.

The visit runs from 7 to 10 December 2019.


