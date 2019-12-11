Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Protest tomorrow of "Blood phosphate" shipment

Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 9:42 am
Press Release: Environmental Justice Otepoti

11 Dec 2019

Ravensdown Criticised for Complicity in Human Rights Violations

Protest groups and human rights supporters are preparing to “unwelcome” bulk carrying cargo ship ‘Federal Crimson’ as it arrives in Dunedin on Wednesday. The ship has carried over 50,000 tonnes of ‘conflict phosphate’ from the non-self governing territory of Western Sahara to New Zealand. Dunedin based ‘Environmental Justice Ōtepoti’ are planning a family friendly protest with a barbecue and music. “We wanted to celebrate how far the campaign has come this year,” said spokesperson Rachael Laurie.


Laurie, (28) intends to skip her post graduation festivities to attend the protest. “I’m here today for all of the Saharawi’s who will never get to graduate as a result of the Moroccan occupation that is supported by Ravensdown,” Laurie said.


Morocco invaded Western Sahara in 1975 and have been exploiting the countries natural resources ever since. 173,000 Saharawi live in a refugee camp in Tindouf, their government, the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic is recognised by 80 states, but not by New Zealand.


MINURSO The United Nations mission for a peaceful resolution for the people of Western Sahara has so far failed to achieve the referendum that the Saharawi people are waiting for. New Zealand fertilizer firms Ravensdown and Ballance are being criticized for purchasing from Moroccan controlled phosphate exporter, OCP.

“Every shipment purchased gives more reason for the occupying power to remain and delays a peaceful outcome for the Saharawi people.” said Rachael Laurie


Mahmoud Lemadel is a journalist and activist living in El Aiuin within the occupied area. Mahmoud has thrown his support behind the planned protests. “ My dream of living in peace as a young man living in occupied territory is being stolen by the international companies who are fallen in swamps of the illegal plunder of my country. Among these dreams thieves are companies from New Zealand. These companies are supporting the presence of occupation in my country. We are born and raised waiting for theatres, good hospitals, universities and so on,” said Laurie


“Ravensdown are ignoring the requests of the Saharawi people and their government for them to stop purchasing from OCP. Ravensdown justify their ongoing involvement by claiming the purchasing of blood phosphate benefits local people. This ignores the reality in the refugee camps and the violence and oppression experienced by Saharawi’s living in the occupied area,” said Laurie. “Our groups have been in close contact with and are working alongside Saharawi People to ensure their voices are heard.”


Earlier this year, 24 year old English teacher Sabah Osman was killed by Moroccan police while she celebrated Algeria’s victory in football tournament, Africa Cup of Nations.

“We intend to remember Sabah Osman at our event this week,” said Laurie.


“It is shameful that Ravensdown continues to silence and erase the suffering of the people of Western Sahara. They (Ravensdown) are aware that this operation is a violation of human rights. The people of Western Sahara have a right to sovereignty. Ravensdown are complicit in allowing the military occupation to continue,” Laurie said.


As well as planned protest action, Port workers represented by RMTU have boarded the vessel in Napier and Lyttleton handing over a letter expressing their disapproval of the trade. On Wednesday a MUNZ member will hand over their own letter of protest at the Federal Crimson arrives in Dunedin. This is following a resolution made by the Council of Trade Unions (CTU) to support Western Sahara’s independence and oppose Ravensdown and Ballance’s purchase of conflict phosphate.


Ends.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Environmental Justice Otepoti on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 