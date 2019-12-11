Maniapoto Mandate Inquiry Report released
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Maniapoto Maori Trust Board
Maniapoto Mandate Inquiry Report released
Media
Statement
11 December 2019
For immediate use
The
Maniapoto Māori Trust Board (MMTB) is pleased the Waitangi
Tribunal’s report has agreed that the Crown was correct to
recognise it as the appropriate body to hold the settlement
mandate for Maniapoto.
Nine WAI claimants took Urgency to
the Waitangi Tribunal, resulting in Urgency Hearings being
held in July earlier this year. Since then, a number of
those Wai Claimants withdrew their application and are
working with MMTB (the mandated Iwi authority) to progress
negotiations with the Crown.
With the report now
released, MMTB will continue to progress the settlement
process through to ratification in 2020 and provide the
people of Te Nehenehenui with a choice and opportunity to
make a decision on a proposed settlement.
MMTB Chairman,
R.Tiwha Bell is also pleased that other matters they raised
have been acknowledged, such as the recognition of the
distinct and important claims of Ngāti Apakura.
“We
are committed to the process of ongoing dialogue and
engagement with our people, including those that brought
urgent claims before the Waitangi Tribunal. With the support
of the Kaumātua Kaunihera to progress settlement
negotiations, we remain confident that kotahitanga is key in
order to get the best outcome for our people. A muri kia mau
ki tēnā, kia mau ki te kawau māro, whanake ake, whanake
ake.”
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>