NZ Government’s half-year economic and fiscal update

The key points in report are: • Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced $12 billion of new investment, with $8 billion for specific capital projects and $4 billion to be added to the multi-year capital allowance • The $8 billion includes: o $6.8 billion for new transport projects, with a significant portion for roads and rail. o $400 million one-off increase to schools’ capital funding o $300 million for regional investment opportunities o $300 million for District Health Board asset renewal o $200 million for public estate decarbonisation • Sees 2020/21 Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) surplus $0.06 bln (budget $2.13 bln) – ie reduced surplus • 2019/20 net debt 19.6 % of GDP (budget 20.4%) • 2019/20 GDP +2.3% (budget +3.2%) • NZ to maintain net debt within a range between 15% to 25% of GDP • NZ Finance Minister says while domestic economy slowing it is still outperforming global peers • NZ Finance Minister says economy impacted by Brexit and U.S.-china trade war The NZD is a little higher in immediate response.

PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>



Ministry For Culture And Heritage - Flag half-masting directive - Whakaari White Island eruption

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation

Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...

Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>



Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety

Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>