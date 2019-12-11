NZ Government’s half-year economic and fiscal update
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 2:04 pm
Press Release: XE Money Transfer
The NZ Government’s half-year
economic and fiscal update has just been
released.
The key points in report are:
• Finance Minister Grant Robertson has
announced $12 billion of new investment, with $8 billion for
specific capital projects and $4 billion to be added to the
multi-year capital
allowance
• The $8
billion includes:
o $6.8
billion for new transport projects, with a significant
portion for roads and rail.
o $400 million one-off
increase to schools’ capital funding
o $300 million for
regional investment opportunities
o $300 million for
District Health Board asset renewal
o $200 million for
public estate decarbonisation
• Sees 2020/21
Operating Balance before Gains and Losses (OBEGAL) surplus
$0.06 bln (budget $2.13 bln) – ie reduced
surplus
• 2019/20 net debt 19.6 % of GDP
(budget
20.4%)
• 2019/20 GDP
+2.3% (budget
+3.2%)
• NZ to
maintain net debt within a range between 15% to 25% of
GDP
• NZ Finance
Minister says while domestic economy slowing it is still
outperforming global
peers
• NZ Finance
Minister says economy impacted by Brexit and U.S.-china
trade war
The NZD is a
little higher in immediate response.
Current indicative levels are:
NZD-USD
0.6535 / 0.6560
NZD-AUD 0.9590 /
0.9615
NZD-EUR 0.5890 /
0.5915
NZD-GBP 0.4970 /
0.4995
NZD-JPY 71.05 /
71.30
Please call for further information
or pricing.
Below is the link to the full
Governments economic and fiscal update:
https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/12-billion-extra-infrastructure-investment
ends
