Mayor welcomes government’s $12b infrastructure announcement

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he welcomes the government’s announcement of $12 billion in extra infrastructure investment, including $6.8 billion for new transport projects, and looks forward to working with the government to ensure that a fair and proportionate level of investment is directed to Auckland.

“Auckland is New Zealand’s biggest city and a major driver of the nation’s economy—home to 33 per cent of national population but producing almost 38 per cent of GDP,” says Mayor Goff.

“In addition, Auckland’s population is growing rapidly. The city is projected to account for more than half of New Zealand’s population growth between 2013 and 2043 and 87 per cent of the growth in the 15 to 64 years range.

“As such, it is critical that we maintain the progress we have made over the past two years in investing in transport infrastructure to meet the needs of our growing population,” he says.

“The strong growth in public transport patronage in Auckland—up from 60 million trips a year a decade ago to more than 100 million this year—has been achieved thanks to record investment in public transport infrastructure.

“We need to build on this progress and continue to invest in transport infrastructure to meet growing population and demand and ensure Auckland can continue to be the globally competitive city that New Zealand needs it to be.

“Auckland has a number or rail and road projects on which work could start or be accelerated in the short term, subject to funding being made available.

“I look forward to working with the government to ensure that Auckland benefits from the government’s commitment to investing in our nation’s infrastructure.”

Councillor Chris Darby, Chair of Planning Committee, agrees, saying that this presents an opportunity to fast-forward on desperately needed transport infrastructure.

“We have ready-to-go projects that will provide Aucklanders with the better transport choices they are demanding. These projects will have positive emission reduction and safety outcomes, and boost Auckland’s already significant contribution to the national economy.”





