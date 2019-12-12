Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government’s power to order decryption must respect privacy

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: Joint Press Release


MEDIA RELEASE
12 December 2019

Joint media release: University of Waikato and New Zealand Law Foundation

Research findings on Encryption by Researchers led by Dr Michael Dizon (Waikato Law Faculty)


Government’s power to order decryption should respect the privacy and rights of users and companies

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato.

Encryption is a process of scrambling information to protect it against unauthorised access, alteration or distribution. This technology helps ensure the confidentiality, integrity and authenticity of data and communications. The security and privacy of internet banking, online shopping, cloud services, data storage, secure messaging and many other products and services depend on encryption.

Under the Search and Surveillance Act 2012, law enforcement officers have the power to search and seize encrypted data and computers. This includes the authority to compel users and providers to give up their passwords and access information such as encryption keys. In addition, companies can be required to provide reasonable assistance to allow law enforcement officers to gain access to encrypted data, services and devices. Moreover, under the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013, network operators and service providers have a duty to offer reasonable assistance to intercept and collect communications. NZ Customs also has the power to demand passwords and order the decryption of smartphones and other electronic devices as part of customs and border searches.

According to principal investigator Dr Michael Dizon, the problem with these powers is that there are no express standards and guidelines with respect to how they are carried out, especially in relation to human rights. Forcing suspects to disclose their passwords may infringe their right against self-incrimination. Requiring a company to create backdoors or vulnerabilities in encryption to allow the police access to a suspect’s data may jeopardise the privacy and security of all its other clients.

“The law does not explicitly say what reasonable and necessary assistance means. There is a potential then for misinterpretation, misapplication and possible misuse of these powers,” Dr Dizon says. This is the same dilemma faced in the Apple v FBI case where the US law enforcement agency wanted a court to order Apple to create modified software to allow the FBI to gain access to a shooter’s locked iPhone. In this case, Apple refused to comply on the grounds that the order was unreasonable, and it would endanger the privacy and security of all its users. However, the FBI found a work around and was able to unlock the iPhone through a technical solution provided by another company.

Findings from focus group interviews conducted by the researchers that involved members of the general public, business and government indicated people in this country place the greatest importance on privacy, data protection and information security when using encryption. Based on these findings, the lack of clear legal and regulatory guidelines in the use of powers exercised by authorities is all the more worrying. Dr Dizon says, “New Zealanders primarily use encryption to protect their privacy and security. Forcing people to disclose their passwords or to render assistance may violate their rights and interests.”

The researchers recommend that the right or privilege against self-incrimination should be more strongly recognised in computer searches, and that persons suspected or charged with a crime should not be forced to disclose their passwords. While providers have a responsibility to assist the police in search or surveillance operations if it is within their existing technical capabilities, such assistance should not involve any act that would undermine the information security of their products and services or compromise the privacy of their clients as a whole.

The principal investigators of the study are Dr Michael Dizon, Associate Professor Wayne Rumbles and Prof Ryan Ko. The research report is entitled A matter of security, privacy and trust: A study of the principles and values of encryption in New Zealand and is available at

https://www.lawfoundation.org.nz/?page_id=6886 or https://www.waikato.ac.nz/law/research/information-law-and-policy-project.

The study received funding from both from the University of Waikato and the New Zealand Law Foundation’s Information Law and Policy Project (ILAPP). ILAPP was established to explore and develop law and policy around IT, Data, Information, Artificial Intelligence and cyber issues, as well as to help build New Zealand’s digital capability and preparedness.

END


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Joint Press Release on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island

At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.

To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>

Police Update: Work Continues On Recovery; Clarification On Investigation
Police has been working with Defence and Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to determine conditions on the island including gas levels in the atmosphere, so that we can understand the nature of the current conditions...
Police can also confirm we have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the deaths and injuries on Whakaari / White Island... To correct an earlier statement, it is too early to confirm whether there will also be a criminal investigation. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain... More>>

ALSO:

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 